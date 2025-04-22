Carlos Alcaraz: My Way - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Netflix is dropping Carlos Alcaraz: My Way on April 23, 2025. The three-part documentary tracks the Spanish tennis star through his 2024 season, giving fans a close-up look at how he handled life on and off the court as the youngest player to reach world number one. From Wimbledon and the French Open to the Paris Olympics, the series captures the grind and glory of a year that defined his career.

It all started with The Netflix Slam, where Alcaraz faced off against Rafael Nadal. Filming kept pace with him through the highs and lows of the season and wrapped in December.

Directed by Jorge Laplace, best known for LaLiga: All Access, and produced by Morena Films, the series also features legends like Roger Federer, Garbiñe Muguruza, and longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way will stream globally on Netflix, with subtitles for non-Spanish speakers. It’s expected to go live at 12:00 AM Pacific Time, based on Netflix’s usual schedule, though that time hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

When will Carlos Alcaraz: My Way be released?

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way will be released on Netflix on April 23, 2025, at 12:00 AM Pacific Time. This is Netflix’s usual global release time, though it hasn’t been officially confirmed for this title. The three-episode documentary will be accessible for streaming across all regions globally.

Here is the expected release time for other major time zones based on Netflix’s typical schedule:

Time Zone Location Example Expected Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Los Angeles April 23, 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) New York April 23, 3:00 AM British Time (BST) London April 23, 8:00 AM Central European (CEST) Berlin, Paris April 23, 9:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) New Delhi April 23, 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Tokyo April 23, 4:00 PM

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz: My Way?

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting April 23, 2025. The three-episode documentary series will not be offered on any other platforms, meaning viewers will need an active Netflix subscription to access it.

Netflix provides multiple subscription options depending on the region. The Standard with Ads plan, available in select markets like the U.S. and U.K., offers HD streaming on two devices. The ad-free Standard and Premium plans, which support HD and 4K UHD streaming respectively, are available globally.

For mobile-only users in countries like India and Pakistan, a low-cost Mobile plan is also offered. Pricing varies by country: for instance, the Premium plan is priced around $22.99 in the U.S., ¥2,290 in Japan, and ₹649 in India.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way will be accessible in all regions where Netflix operates. For full plan availability and current pricing, users can refer to the Netflix Help Center or visit the official series page on Netflix.

What is Carlos Alcaraz: My Way all about?

The official logline for the documentary on Netflix reads:

"This documentary series follows Carlos Alcaraz as he balances the pressures of a phenomenal tennis career with a 20-year-old's desire to let loose."

This is a three-part Netflix documentary series that follows the 2024 tennis season of Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest world No. 1 in ATP history.

Produced by Morena Films and helmed by director Jorge Laplace, the series offers a deeper look beyond the surface of the tennis court. It follows Carlos Alcaraz not just through his biggest matches at tournaments like Wimbledon, the French Open, the Laver Cup, Davis Cup, and the Paris Olympics, but also through everything that happens in between. It’s a full-access pass to life on the court and behind it.

The documentary goes deeper into his life back home in Murcia, Spain, where he still lives with his family. The trailer, which dropped on April 10, shows a glimpse of his room, simple, familiar, and packed with trophies and sneakers. Despite pulling in over $39 million in prize money, Alcaraz still sleeps in the same twin bed he grew up in.

In Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, the athlete reflects on his ambitions and the pressures of professional tennis. He says in the trailer,

"I'm building my path to become the greatest player in history. I want to do it my way."

The series also combines professional milestones with personal reflections, documenting the challenges of chasing greatness while staying grounded.

Stay tuned for more updates.

