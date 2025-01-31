Carlos Alcaraz all smiles in never-seen-before pictures released by Netflix ahead of upcoming docuseries

Netflix released an exciting update on the highly anticipated docuseries about the young Spanish tennis sensation 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way'. The streaming platform dropped a sneak peek into the unseen moments from the Spaniard's journey.

Netflix started filming moments of Alcaraz's life after he appeared in a showdown against Rafael Nadal. The creators then announced that multiple cameras would follow the young champ throughout his 2024 season. This was to present fans with a behind-the-scenes story of the 21-year-old.

Netflix Portugal's official X account recently posted exclusive insights from 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way'. Creators assured fans that the miniseries will offer adorable behind-the-scenes moments of the Spaniard.

Trending

"The No. 1 on the field, but just a 21-year-old off it. See him like you've never seen him before in 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way'. Coming soon," the post caption said.

Expand Tweet

The Spaniard shared his thoughts on the upcoming project, claiming the fans would get to "know everything you don’t see on a tennis court."

Former ATP pro thinks Carlos Alcaraz is still a long way from matching Rafael Nadal's levels

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the Davis Cup Final - Previews - Source: Getty

Former Pro Paulo Bertolucci shared his analysis of Carlos Alcaraz's recent showdown against Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open. The Italian questioned the Spaniard's hard-court performance. He also dismissed comparisons to Rafael Nadal.

"Alcaraz is sleeveless like Nadal, he plays differently but he is a thousand miles away from Rafa in his head. It has nothing to do with it, they are not both Spanish. He should have gone 2-1 in the match with Nole and probably would have brought the match home," he said, as reported by Tennis World USA.

Adding up to the statement, Adriano Pannatta mentioned how the situation should be different considering the age gap between Djokovic and Alcaraz.

"But even a set tied, with Djokovic, he can no longer lose. He can no longer afford to lose against Novak. He was defeated in Paris two out of three but it was something special, a final on clay at the Olympics. Three out of five Alcaraz must be at a level that he should no longer be beaten by Nole," he added.

Alcaraz is now taking some time to recover from his disappointing Australian Open exit. With Jannik Sinner winning his second straight title in Melbourne, it remains to be seen how the Spaniard will counter him in their rivalry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback