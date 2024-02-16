Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam: Schedule, venue, ticket price, live streaming & everything else to know about their duel on March 3

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the "Netflix Slam", an exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 3, 2024. The contest between two of the sport's most prolific names continues Netflix's foray into tennis, which started with the documentary series, "Break Point".

While Alcaraz has played a regular schedule this season, Nadal had to cut short his comeback due to an injury concern. He returned to action after being on the sidelines for almost a year at last month's Brisbane International.

Nadal made it to the quarterfinals, where he lost to Jordan Thompson. He then pulled out of the Australian Open. The 37-year-old was due to compete in the upcoming Qatar Open, but recently announced his withdrawal from it.

Now, this exhibition contest against Alcaraz will be the Spaniard's next match. Here are all the necessary details regarding the highly anticipated event:

What is the Netflix Slam?

The Netflix Slam is a one-off exhibition contest between Nadal and Alcaraz. It will be broadcast in English as well as Spanish. It is hosted by MGM Resorts International and produced by Full Day Productions. Skincare behemoth La Roche-Posay is the official sponsor.

Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Mary Joe Fernandez and John McEnroe will commentate in English. Feliciano Lopez and David Ferrer will do the same in Spanish.

Schedule

The match will take place on March 3, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time in the United States. For fans living in Europe, the match will commence on the same day at 9:30 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the Asia-Pacific region will have to either stay up late or wake up early on March 4 to watch the event.

Here are the start times for fans in various countries and regions:

Country Start Time USA & Canada March 3, 12:30 p.m. PT, 3:30 p.m. ET Europe March 3, 9:30 p.m. CET, 8:30 p.m. GMT India March 4, 2:00 a.m. IST Japan March 4, 5:30 a.m. JST Australia March 4, 7:30 a.m. AEDT

Venue

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal headline the Netflix Slam.

The showdown between Alcaraz and Nadal will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is one of the most well-known places in the region and has played host to numerous other sporting events in the past as well.

Ticket Prices

Tickets went on sale starting from December 15, 2023, and are available on the ticketing platform, "AXS". Currently, the prices start from $250 and go up to $1500. Resale tickets are valued even higher, with some of them being priced upwards of $3000. The prices are exclusive of additional fees and service charges.

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam: Streaming details

The match will be telecast on Netflix all over the world. The streaming giant is available in most major markets and has a variety of subscription plans to choose from as per one's needs.

