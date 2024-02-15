"I’m not ready to compete yet" - Rafael Nadal withdraws from 2024 Qatar Open, sets sights on Indian Wells comeback

Rafael Nadal has announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Qatar Open in Doha, citing that he is "not ready to compete yet." Nadal said he will focus on his preparation for the exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas and the Indian Wells Masters in March.

The former World No. 1 has been struggling with a hip injury that forced him to miss most of the 2023 season, including the French Open, the Wimbledon Championships, and the US Open.

The Spaniard made his long-awaited comeback at the Brisbane International in January 2024, where he reached the quarterfinals but lost to Jordan Thompson in a thrilling three-setter. He then skipped the Australian Open due to an injury he sustained in Brisbane.

Nadal was hoping to return to action at the Qatar Open, which starts on February 19. However, the Spaniard revealed on his Instagram account on Wednesday, February 14, that he is still not healthy enough to play and has decided to pull out of the event.

"Hello everyone. After the videos and photos I’ve been sharing, I’ve been working on getting back playing asap. Would love to play in Doha next week but I’m not ready to compete yet," the Spaniard wrote.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion thanked the tournament organizers and the fans in Qatar for their support and said he will miss them.

"Very grateful to the tournament team in Qatar, who has always had all kinds of attentions towards me and my team. 🙏🏻 Also to all the fans who have always cheered me up tremendously and whom I will miss," he added.

In some better news for his fans, Nadal said he would try to be ready for an exhibition match against his compatriot and World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas on March 3. The exhibition match, dubbed "The Netflix Slam," will be hosted by MGM Resorts International and broadcast by Netflix.

The Spaniard also said he was looking forward to playing at the Indian Wells Masters, where he has won three titles (2007, 2009, 2013).

"Continuing prep for the show in Las Vegas with @carlitosalcarazz and then on to the Indian Wells Spectacular Tournament," he said.

A look into Rafael Nadal's performance in singles and doubles at Qatar Open over the years

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal has had a mixed record at the Qatar Open in Doha. Nadal has participated in the ATP 250 tournament eight times, winning the singles title once and the doubles title four times.

Nadal reached the quarterfinals in singles in his debut appearance in 2005 and also in 2009, losing to Ivan Ljubicic and Gael Monfils, respectively. However, the Spaniard won titles in doubles in his first two appearances, partnering with Albert Costa and Marc Lopez.

In 2010, the 37-year-old reached his first singles final in Doha but was defeated by Nikolay Davydenko in three sets. Additionally, he faced an early exit in his doubles campaign.

The following year, the 22-time Grand Slam champion clinched his third doubles title in Doha, with Lopez, but lost in the singles semifinals to Davydenko. The Spaniard reached the semifinals again in 2012, where he lost to eventual runner-up Gael Monfils in straight sets. However, he didn't participate in doubles.

The 37-year-old won his maiden singles title in Doha in 2014, defeating Monfils in a three-set thriller. He also reached the quarterfinals in doubles with partner Francisco Roig.

In 2015, the 22-time Grand Slam champion recorded his weakest performance in singles, as he faced an early exit against Michael Berrer in three sets. On the other hand, the Spaniard won his fourth doubles title in Doha, with partner Juan Monaco.

Rafael Nadal's last appearance at the Qatar Open was in 2016, when he reached the singles final, but lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. He also played doubles with Fernando Verdasco but lost in the first round.

