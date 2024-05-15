What is Clan Askani in X-Men '97 Finale? Mother's character, explained

With its 10th and final episode of the run, X-Men '97 delivered a fitting finale to a tightly-paced season of grand superhero action. With its ups and downs spread throughout the 10 episodes, the three-part finale, which began with Tolerance is Extinction- Part 1, delivered one of the finest episodes that fans could have hoped for.

The last episode in this first season of this recently revived animated X-Men series also saw numerous revelations, including the introduction of Mother Askani, who appeared at the end of the tenth episode, hinting at bigger things in the next season of the recently concluded show.

Mother Askani's presence directly ties the story to the Askani clan, a religious order of rebel fighters in the late 37th century. The clan is dedicated to upholding X-Men values in a future battle against the supervillain Apocalypse.

Disclaimer: This article contains major X'Men '97 episode 10 spoilers ahead.

X-Men '97: Who is Mother Askani and what is Clan Askani?

Mother Askani seemed to give out an aura of importance from the first moment of her appearance. This is because Mother Askani is actually Rachael Summers, the daughter of Scott Summers and Jean Grey from the future. Like Nathan before, Rachael will also be a part of the Summers family in the future.

The origin story of Mother Askani is very interesting in the Marvel lore. The character first appears in Cable #6, where she sacrifices her life for Captain Brittain while working with Excalibur, splitting herself into two parts in this process. One version of the character went to Reality-805110, while the other got stuck in the 37th century. The latter version eventually turned into Mother Askani.

Rachael Summers is also one of Marvel's most intriguing and extremely strong characters. Her powers include telepathy, telekinesis, time manipulation, and astral projection, among others. There are also multiple arcs in the Marvel comics based around Rachael Summers. But her identity as Mother Askani is still the most fascinating one.

Building on the story of Rachael Summers in the 37th century, Marvel also set up the fascinating tale of the Clan Askani. Rachael Summers, who became Mother Askani, was in a world that the Apocalypse conquered. There, she encountered other mutants who joined her as followers. However, Rachael did not want to take on a disciple at first.

Over the years, many followers joined Mother Askani under the name of the Clan Aksani, which literally translates to "family of outsiders." They soon started serving the Earth to defend mutantkind. Their beliefs were also based mainly on careful time travel and preserving the sacred timeline.

The tale of Clan Askani has been widely documented in many Marvel comics and may also be a part of the future seasons of X-Men '97, should it be here for the long run.

The version of Mother Askani depicted in X-Men '97 differs from the version in the comics, but the story arc may be similar. There are still a lot of things we do not know about the character since it was only shown for a brief moment. The future seasons of X-Men '97 could provide more clarity on the same.

All the episodes of X-Men '97 season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.