What is CNN’s Twitter: Breaking the Bird all about? Everything to know

The highly anticipated CNN Original Series Twitter: Breaking the Bird will premiere on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 10 pm EST. This docuseries has four parts that closely follow the growth and evolution of the social media platform, Twitter, now known as X.

Twitter: Breaking the Bird is based on the personal stories directly reported by Twitter’s co-founders and employees, who were hired at an earlier time in the company. The docuseries tries to trace the platform’s disruptive journey in online communication and engagement.

Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, at CNN Worldwide, describes the series to CNN Press Room:

"Viewers look to CNN Original Series to go behind the headlines of complex, topical stories and this deeply sourced, meticulously researched investigation of Twitter does just that."

Twitter: Breaking the Bird: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Twitter: Breaking the Bird premiers March 9, 2025, at 10 pm EST and will air every Sunday on CNN at 10 pm ET. For those interested in the behind-the-scenes of this groundbreaking startup, eventually acquired by Elon Musk.

The release date and timing for different timezones will be as follows:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time March 9 10 pm Pacific Standard Time March 9 7 pm Central Time March 9 9 pm Indian Standard Time March 10 7.30 pm

The show includes testimonials from people closely associated with the social media platform’s development, such as former CEO Ev Williams and co-founder Biz Stone.

As per CNN Press Romm, the docuseries produced by Candle True Stories and Bitachon265, in association with BCC and CNN Original Series, delves deeply into an exploration of Twitter’s success and its darker flipside, which includes cyberbullying, harassment, and hate speech.

Anyone interested in learning about the history and evolution of one of the social media platforms can watch CNN via Sling TV. Twitter: Breaking the Bird will also be available to stream on Hulu. Viewers can subcribe Hulu (With Ads) for $9.99/month or $99.99/year, and Hulu ( Without Ads) for $18.99/month.

Twitter: Breaking the Bird: What Is the Docuseries All About?

Twitter: Breaking the Bird takes a long look at the complicated history of the rise and all the eventual controversies surrounding Twitter. The series is a behind-the-scenes or what one might call an insider perspective on the inner workings of this influential app.

The docuseries also features in-depth interviews of Twitter co-founders Ev Williams and Biz Stone as they share deeply personal, insightful stories about the journey of this app into a global success. In Twitter: Breaking The Bird, the founders undergo a journey of reflection, tracing the consequences of their revolutionary app.

The series gives you an insider glimpse into the initial aspirations and ideals of the creators, who had wanted to build a digital safe heaven; this show traces the journey of this app and its ideals being challenged by the realities of the tech world with billions of dollars at stake.

As per Datebook, it was initially designed to be a social media platform, which would reimagine how people interacted with each other. Through the personal stories and incidents shared by the employees at Twitter, this docuseries attempts to uncover the complexities of working in such a radical space with corporate limitations.

Twitter: Breaking the Bird tries to do a deep dive into the effects of the company’s revolving door of leadership and how the founders deal with public scrutiny and managerial transitions.

Apart from the personal anecdotes and insider information shared by the early employees and the co-founders, Twitter: Breaking the Bird also highlights the darker aspect of the tech startup. The series delves very deeply into the negative impact of Twitter in the spread of misinformation, online hate, harassment, and other exploitative aspects, which became unsolvable problems as this social media platform gained users.

This docuseries is an investigative exploration of Twitter’s rise to power, and through it all, it takes a look at the long-term effects this platform had on global politics.

As per CNN Press Room, the docuseries also raises questions about the role of free speech in the digital age. As Twitter became the “digital town square,” the balance between allowing free expression and preventing harm became a central debate.

Twitter: Breaking the Bird is the definitive docuseries for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of one of the most influential digital platforms of our time. The series presents a detailed examination of Twitter's legacy, its potential for both positive and negative impacts on society, and the enduring questions it raises about free speech and the future of online communication.

Watch Twitter: Breaking the Bird every Sunday on CNN at 10 pm.

