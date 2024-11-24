What is consumption disease in Outlander season 7? Meaning and historical context explained

Outlander season 7 part 2 premiered on Starz on November 22, 2024. In episode 9, Jamie and Claire Fraser return to Scotland and face tragic news when a beloved character is diagnosed with consumption, a disease that leaves Claire, despite her advanced knowledge, utterly powerless.

Consumption, also known as tuberculosis (TB), is an infectious disease that is caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. The disease is airborne and mostly affects the lungs. Weight loss and coughing up blood are symptoms of the disease. In the 1800s, when there were no vaccines or good antibiotics, the disease was a death sentence.

Describing consumption disease in Outlander season 7

Claire encounters consumption at a time when medical science was still primitive. While she recognizes the disease and understands its progression, her knowledge is limited by the era's lack of tools, making it an emotional struggle for her as a healer.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, people consumed a lot of things, which killed millions. Poor living conditions, poor nutrition, and too many people living in cities all helped diseases spread. People called it "consumption" because the disease seemed to "consume" the person who had it, making them lose a lot of weight and become weak.

Prominent historical figures such as poet John Keats and author Emily Brontë succumbed to tuberculosis. Artists and writers of the Victorian era often romanticized the disease, associating its symptoms with beauty—pale skin, rosy cheeks, and an ethereal appearance.

Why was consumption so deadly?

In the 18th century, tuberculosis was highly contagious due to the absence of knowledge regarding germ theory and sanitation. Rest and relocation to sanatoriums or locations with fresh air were frequently employed as treatments, which were often rudimentary and inaccessible to the majority.

Streptomycin, an antibiotic that was introduced in the 20th century, revolutionized the treatment of tuberculosis. However, these advancements were removed from the world depicted in Outlander season 7.

The American Lung Association and other medical professionals worked to reduce tuberculosis in the early 20th century. In developed nations, vaccines and powerful antibiotics have made the disease rare, but Tuberculosis remains a global health issue.

In Outlander season 7, Claire’s has no understanding of the disease. This tension adds depth to the narrative, as Claire confronts her inability to save a loved one.

Not only was tuberculosis a health emergency, it also had a cultural impact. It stood for pain and inspiration in literature and art. Works like La Bohème and Moulin Rouge! showed characters who were addicted to drugs and drank, and their problems were linked to love and tragedy themes.

The way the disease was romanticised shows how people thought about beauty and death at that time.

Claire’s struggle in Outlander season 7

Claire's inability to treat consumption in Outlander season 7 shows her time constraints. Despite her advanced medical training, she lacks antibiotics, vaccines, and tools to fight the disease. Her helplessness illustrates physicians' historical struggles and the devastation of diseases before modern medicine.

This moment also reflects Claire’s character evolution. As a healer, she is accustomed to solving problems and saving lives. The loss reminds her—and the audience—of the fragility of life in the 18th century, where even minor illnesses could become fatal.

Consumption in Outlander season 7 shows the harsh realities of historical medicine. The disease shows the fragility of life in the 18th century. Compared to modern medicine, Claire's struggle to save a loved one shows the limitations of the era.

Outlander season 7 is available to stream on Starz.

