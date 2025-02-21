What did Daryl Harrison do? Details about Scam Goddess subject, explored 

Based on a podcast of the same name, Scam Goddess is a true crime documentary from Freeform that premiered on January 15, 2025, on the Freeform channel. It follows the hit podcaster and comedian, Laci Mosley, who knows her way around a scam and is now going to use her expertise to uncover small-town swindles and big-city cons across the U.S.

Ad

Starting from Ponzi schemes to religious scammers and fake royals, Laci meets up with whistleblowers, victims, and sometimes even the scammers themselves to track down the culprits with her signature wit and style. One of the cases she investigates is that of an Ohio man called Daryl Robert Harrison, who pretended to be a Ghanaian prince and conned at least 14 people out of more than $800,000.

Who is Daryl Harrison and what did he do?

Ad

Trending

Daryl Robert Harrison went by the names Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe. This man from Ohio posed as a Ghanaian prince and scammed 14 people. He was convicted of mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and witness tampering after he was caught duping people of more than $800,000.

Harrison had lied to his investors, many of whom were church members, that he was a prince from Ghana and was well-connected to African mining and trucking companies. According to The Department of Justice, he told these people that they could expect to receive a return of up to 33% on their investments in those companies if they invested with him.

Ad

As per prosecutors, Harrison and his stepfather then used the money to fund their luxury lifestyle. They used it for renting a house in Colorado and purchasing luxury cars. According to the statement, the duo got rich by soliciting money from investors using false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises, and then converting the accumulated funds for their personal benefit.

After soliciting money from investors, Harriosn failed to provide investors with their promised interest payments and also terminated all communications with these investors, and ignored their inquiries and demands seeking a return on their investment.

Ad

Daryl Harrison was convicted in September 2022 of 10 federal fraud charges, facing up to 20 years in prison. His lawyer denied any wrongdoing but declined to comment on the verdict.

More about Freeform's Scam Goddess

Ad

Freeform's Scam Goddess is a documentary series that premiered on January 15 on the channel. The show is hosted by Laci Mosley, an American actor, comedian, and podcaster who is best known for her improv comedy at UCB Los Angeles. She has also co-starred in the Pop comedy series Florida Girls and is famous for her podcast Scam Goddess, which has now been adapted into a series.

Divided into six episodes, each episode of Scam Goddess delves into a separate case where Laci Mosley goes around investigating scams. The latest episode, which was also the finale of the series is titled The Royal Racket and was released on February 20, 2025.

Ad

This episode covers Daryl Harrison, who posed as a Ghanaian prince, promising locals wealth in exchange for money. Laci investigates the case, speaking with those affected and uncovering how he was ultimately caught.

Catch Scam Goddess now also streaming on Hulu with all six episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback