What did Django throw up in Your Honor? The gruesome scene, explained

Showtime's Your Honor weaves a complex and gripping tale as a hit-and-run case spirals into a web of crime, deceit, and dilemmas. The story follows Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge, as he desperately tries to protect his son, Adam Desiato after he accidentally kills Rocco Baxter, the son of mob bosses Jimmy and Gina Baxter.

In season 1 episode 7, the plot takes a particularly gruesome turn in a scene involving Django, the Desiato family's dog. This installment starts with Michael and Frankie (Tony Curran) disposing of the body of a man who had been blackmailing Michael with a video of Adam's crime.

As Michael cleans up the crime scene, he accidentally leaves behind a piece of the blackmailer's brain, which Django later consumes and throws up, leading to a shocking revelation.

What did Django throw up in Your Honor?

In episode 7 of Your Honor season 1, Django throws up a piece of the blackmailer's brain. Michael and Frankie drown the blackmailer’s body, and while in a hurry to clean up, the former accidentally misses a fragment of the brain. Later, while he is at home, Django picks up this fragment and eats it and Michael tries to pass it off as offal. However, it’s clear that the dog has consumed something far more gruesome.

Viewers then witness a disturbing moment when Django throws up the piece in front of Michael and Adam, revealing the horrifying oversight. This incident adds another layer of tension and horror to the narrative, as this brain fragment directly links back to Michael’s crime scene, potentially exposing his desperate cover-up efforts.

The scene is especially harrowing as it highlights the chaotic consequences of Michael's attempts to protect his son. It also serves as a reminder of the lengths to which he has gone to cover up the crime.

How was Adam killed in Your Honor?

Adam Desiato’s tragic end is unveiled in the closing moments of Your Honor. In the climactic scenes of the season finale, Eugene Jones shoots Adam in the neck by mistake while aiming for Jimmy Baxter’s son; this was revenge for his brother’s death. Michael Desiato, who had gone to great lengths during the series to protect Adam, witnesses his death and is eventually put in jail in season 2.

Adam's accidentally murdering Rocco Baxter and the subsequent cover-up initiates a chain reaction culminating in this devastating conclusion. With that said, viewers are still left wondering at this moment whether we will ever see Gabe again.

The show ends with Michael's world unraveling as he faces the consequences of their actions. Adam's death is a poignant and tragic moment that underscores the series' themes of justice, consequence, and the far-reaching impact of crime and corruption.

Your Honor is an American drama television series starring Bryan Cranston and Hunter Doohan in lead roles. Based on Kvodo, it premiered on Showtime on December 6, 2020. Initially set to be a miniseries, it was renewed for a second and final season, which premiered on January 15, 2023.

