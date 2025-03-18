What is Flickcall? All about the extension that lets you watch Netflix and other OTTs together online 

Flickcall is a browser extension that allows users to create watch parties on platforms like Netflix, JioCinema, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It enables friends and family to watch movies and TV shows together with synchronized playback. The extension also includes video call and group chat features to enhance the virtual viewing experience.

The latest updates include fixes and new platform support. Version 8.5.1 addresses a Hulu redirection issue when joining from an invite link. Version 8.5.0 adds JioCinema support, while Version 8.4.1 enables compatibility with ad-supported content on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Flickcall offers both free and premium plans. The free version supports watch parties across 10 platforms, with unlimited text chat and 30 minutes of video calls per week. The premium plan includes unlimited video chat. More details are available on the official website.

Users can now explore these features for a better streaming experience.

What are the features of Flickcall?

Users can turn their Chrome browser into a watch party hub with sync and video call (Image via Unsplash/@Swello)

Flickcall ensures synchronized playback across all participants, even if buffering occurs. Its technology keeps video players in sync without interruptions. The extension includes group chat and video call features, allowing users to see and react to each other in real-time while watching movies or shows together.

Installation is simple. After adding the extension, users can play a video on a supported platform and click the logo in the top-right corner to start a watch party.

The extension also features a smart mic function. The microphone remains muted while the video is playing and automatically unmutes when the video is paused. This feature allows users to pause and discuss without manual mic control.

Users can sync playback, chat, and video call for an improved shared viewing experience.

Flickcall vs other watch party extensions

The extension can keep watch parties private, sending chats and video streams directly between friends (Image via Unsplash/@Kevin Woblick)

Flickcall offers several features that differentiate it from other watch party extensions. It uses advanced technology to maintain synchronized video playback, even when skipping intros, credits, or handling ads on individual screens.

Unlike many extensions, it includes video call support alongside group chat to allow users to see and hear each other while watching. Users only need to share an invite link, with no complicated instructions required.

The extension prioritizes privacy. Personal chats and video streams are sent directly between friends without passing through company servers. If direct connections are blocked by a firewall, data is securely routed with industry-level encryption.

The extension also supports seamless binge-watching of TV series and synchronized YouTube playback for multiple videos in a single session. Users can also watch live sports together. It supports Indian OTT platforms as well. More details are available on the official website.

Users get real-time sync, video chat, and privacy-focused streaming for a better-shared viewing experience.

How to start a watch party with Flickcall

Starting a watch party with Flickcall is simple. First, play a movie or TV show on a supported streaming platform. Once the video begins, click the logo in the top-right corner. If the logo is not visible, hover over the top-right area of the video or access Flickcall from the browser’s extension menu. Next, share the invite link with friends to add participants to the watch party.

Whether planning a movie night with friends, a virtual movie date, or a binge session, it provides an easy way to watch content together.

Other Chrome extensions besides Flickcall for a better Netflix experience

The extension is among the top Chrome extensions that improve Netflix viewing by allowing synchronized playback with video call support. Several other extensions also improve the streaming experience.

The Netflix Picture-in-Picture Control Button lets users watch content in a floating window while multitasking.

Trim integrates IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic ratings directly into the Netflix interface for better viewing decisions.

Teleparty (formerly Netflix Party) enables synchronized playback and group chats, making it easier to watch shows and movies with friends remotely.

