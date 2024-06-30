What happened to Ann Metz? Details explored ahead of American Monster on ID

American Monster is all set to return this week with the case of Ann Metz's murder, a lovable old lady who was shot to death with two bullets in her Frederick home. The case, which saw some gruesome developments on the way, is still considered one of the darkest in the history of Frederick, Maryland.

This case will be covered in detail in the third episode of American Monster's ongoing 10th season. The episode will air on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 9 pm EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Ann Metz lives for her family, particularly her two beautiful granddaughters; her husband Marshall despises Ann's giving her time to anyone but him, and he will go to desperate measures to keep hold of her."

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that Ann Metz's long-term husband and companion, Marshall Metz, was behind the murder. He confessed to the crime but claimed the murder was accidental. However, the jury still convicted him of the murder and sent him to prison.

Who was Ann Metz, and what happened to her?

Ann Metz was born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, in December 1948. Part of a large family from the very start, she had four sisters and two brothers. Raised in a family-friendly household with many members, Ann grew up loving people.

She completed her graduation from Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland, and went on to work at the National Geographic Society. She held this job for nearly three decades. She made many friends and acquaintances on the way, including Kathy Burress, a co-worker who would also be her best friend for the rest of her life, and a young man named Marshall Franklin Metz Sr.

She went on to date and eventually married Marshall Metz, starting a life together that would last decades. They raised two children and subsequently grandchildren. She was always a family person and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

However, things took a tragic turn on September 29, 2009, when the 60-year-old woman with seemingly no enemies in the world was found shot to death in her Frederick residence. She was found with two gunshot wounds and was taken to the nearby hospital, but she died on the way there.

Who murdered Ann Metz?

Soon after the 60-year-old lady succumbed to her injuries, the police began interrogating potential suspects and almost everyone who knew her. They soon discovered that her marriage with Marshall Metz wasn't as perfect as it seemed from the outside.

One particular incident involving their son Jimmy, whom Ann gave $12,000 for his business, showed how dangerous Marshall could be. Ann reportedly removed all the guns from their family home after this incident.

Marshall also reportedly threatened Ann on more than one occasion. They also got separated later on, and Ann went on to live with her friend Kathy. However, she often visited the house for various work, including using the computer.

When the detectives tried to question Marshall Metz, they found him in a hospital, where he was admitted soon after the murder. Marshall revealed to the authorities that when Ann visited the house, she got into an argument with him. This altercation ended with Ann allegedly pulling the gun on him, and in the struggle that ensued, she was shot twice.

He was arrested and charged with the murder. He was eventually convicted and spent his last days in prison, where he passed away in 2015.

The upcoming episode of American Monster will cover the Ann Metz case in more detail.