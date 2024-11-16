What happened to Doug Benefield? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC 

The death of Doug Benefield in 2020 shocked many, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his demise. His tragic passing has since been explored in a new episode of Dateline on NBC. The episode, titled The Case of the Black Swan, delves into the mysterious details of his death. It aired on Friday, November 15, at 9/8c and will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

Doug Benefield, a Navy veteran and accomplished entrepreneur, passed away under contentious circumstances. On September 27, 2020, his wife Ashley Benefield shot him during an intense dispute. Ashley has been found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm.

Doug Benefield: The true story behind his demise

Doug Benefield passed away at the age of 59. He had established a prosperous existence in Charleston, South Carolina, as a result of his entrepreneurial spirit. He worked as a consultant for significant defense contractors and technology companies. Furthermore, he was engaged in the restaurant industry and real estate. Doug was also a loving father to his two daughters.

The trouble in Doug’s second marriage

The romance between Doug and Ashley began just a few months after his first wife died. They got married in 2016, but by 2020, the couple's relationship had soured. Their marriage was strained, and they had a nasty fight over who would have custody of their young daughter.

In late September 2020, Doug went to Central Park, Florida, to meet Ashley and discuss their legal problems. During this visit, Ashley fired a gun at Doug and he died of his wounds.

The shooting incident

On the evening of September 27, 2020, Doug Benefield was shot twice by his spouse, Ashley. She stated that they were reconciling, and Doug had traveled to Florida to discuss their future and assist with a relocation to Maryland.

She claimed that the shooting was an act of self-defense, contending that a volatile dispute prompted her to seize a .45 caliber firearm. She subsequently rushed to a neighbor's residence for assistance following the shooting.

Contradicting evidence and allegations

Ashley's account has been refuted by multiple pieces of evidence. An affidavit indicates that the bullet wounds on Doug's body imply he was not facing Ashley at the time of the shooting.

No weapons were discovered on Doug or in his vicinity. These factors cast doubt on Ashley's assertion of self-defense. Ashley had previously leveled multiple serious accusations against Doug, including claims of poisoning and abuse.

Ashley’s history of allegations

Doug was accused of serious wrongdoing like physical abuse and violence by Ashley in the past, but investigations did not back up her claims.

According to Child Protective Services, Doug was not accused of abusing their daughter. However, this didn't stop Ashley from accusing him, including saying he was controlling and abusive. These older accusations make the case even more complicated.

The Dateline episode covers Dough and Ashley's troubled marriage, including Ashley's abuse claims and custody battle. The episode shows both sides of the story, letting viewers decide what happened that fateful night.

The Dateline episode titled The Case of the Black Swan will air on Friday, November 15, at 9/8c on NBC.

