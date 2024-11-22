What happened to Dr. Reese on Chicago Med? Character’s fate explored

Chicago Med has brought viewers many interesting characters during its extensive run, but few moves left as big of an impression as Dr. Reese's departure. Portrayed by Rachel DiPillo, Dr. Reese was a fan favorite whose journey from med student to psychiatry resident developed fast in the audience's hearts. Her sudden exit in the premiere of season 4 sent the fans into shock and left everyone wondering about what pushed her to leave.

While the series had its share of cast changes, there was a poignancy in Dr. Reese's leaving because of the emotional nuances that surrounded her departure from the series. Her storyline, which reflected strained family relationships, professional betrayal, and personal growth, spoke with viewers.

Why did Dr. Reese leave Gaffney Chicago Medical Center?

Dr. Reese (Image via Getty)

Dr. Reese’s exit from Chicago Med was deeply tied to her relationship with Dr. Daniel Charles, her mentor in psychiatry. The two initially shared a strong bond, with Dr. Charles guiding Reese through the complexities of her field. However, their dynamic drastically shifted when Reese’s estranged father, Robert Haywood, entered the picture.

Trending

Robert’s return introduced a whirlwind of emotions for Reese. Unbeknownst to her, Robert had a dangerous past. Dr. Charles discovered that Robert had antisocial personality disorder and was secretly a serial killer. Despite his obligation to confidentiality under HIPAA laws, Dr. Charles attempted to subtly warn Reese.

The situation spiraled when Robert accused Dr. Charles of blackmail, leading to a tragic confrontation. This culminated in Reese finding her father dying, with Dr. Charles hesitating to help—a moment Reese viewed as a betrayal.

Read More: When will Chicago Fire, Med, and PD return in 2025? Everything you need to know

How did Dr. Reese react to her father’s dark secrets on Chicago Med?

The revelation of her father’s sinister actions left Reese reeling. In the season 4 premiere, viewers saw her grappling with the fallout of discovering Robert’s true character. Taking the courageous step to assist law enforcement, she provided evidence from her father’s storage unit to ensure justice was served. However, this act of strength couldn’t erase the pain caused by the circumstances surrounding Robert’s death.

Dr. Reese’s trust in Dr. Charles was shattered. She couldn’t reconcile his decision to keep her in the dark about her father’s actions or his hesitation during Robert’s final moments. This betrayal proved to be the breaking point, and Reese made the difficult choice to leave Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, taking a residency position at Baylor to start anew.

Will Dr. Reese find closure upon her return?

After more than six years off-screen, fans were stunned by the news that Rachel DiPillo would reprise her role as Dr. Reese in Chicago Med’s season 10 fall finale. While the details of her return remain under wraps, the promo hints at lingering tensions between Reese and Dr. Charles. Could her reappearance finally address the unresolved issues that led to her departure?

Reese’s return offers a chance to explore how her experiences have shaped her over the years. Has she forgiven Dr. Charles for his decisions? Will she return to Chicago Med for good, or is her appearance merely a one-time situation? These questions linger, but one thing is certain: Dr. Sarah Reese’s journey continues to captivate fans and remains one of the show’s most emotionally charged storylines.

Viewers of Chicago Med Season can catch the show's episodes on NBC and Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback