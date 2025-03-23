What happened to Eddie in Suits LA? Fate of the character explained

Although not a central character, Eddie Black, Ted Black's older brother, plays a significant role in NBC's Suits LA. This is because Eddie functions as a guiding force for Ted who is portrayed as usually being overwhelmed by work problems. In such a case, Eddie serves to ground him and remind him of reality.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Suits LA. Readers' discretion is advised.

Having said that, those who have already watched the first episode of Suits LA would be aware that Eddie is not a currently alive character. As the developments of the show suggest, Eddie was deceased way before the show's events. Therefore, the person Ted speaks to and confides in is not Eddie but an illusory figure of him which creates an impression in Ted's mind that Eddie is alive.

Eddie Black in Suits LA is not alive

Since season 1 of Suits LA Eddie Black, Ted Black's older brother who has Down syndrome has been a significant character in assisting in the understanding of Ted's character beyond his professional life.

Ted's personas within the office complex and at his residence where he has heart-to-heart talks with his brother Eddie almost regularly, create a stark contrast of his personality, grounding him in his reality. However, Eddie, who is such a significant component of Ted's existence making him what he is, is not a living individual. The show hints at this during Ted's father's funeral episode (episode 3).

Eddie was deceased in 2010, which was about the time when Ted went off to California, leaving behind his life in New York City. It was also about the same time when Ted teamed up with Stuart Lane and started a firm that later went south. Having said that, the show also slightly hints that Eddie and Ted's father might have been, in some manner involved in Eddie's death.

What did showrunner Aaron Korsh say about Eddie's presence in Suits LA?

In an article that was published on TV Line on February 23, 2025, the showrunner and creator of Suits LA, Aaron Korsh, was questioned on how much Eddie's spirit would torment Ted in the upcoming episodes of the show. To this, he explained that Eddie's character was not supposed to haunt him but guide him. He highlighted:

"Eddie comes and goes from time to time. First of all, Eddie is alive and well in the flashback, so in some of the flashbacks, you’ll see Eddie, obviously, not as a spirit, but as an actual person. But it’s not really, to me, Eddie’s spirit."

He added that as far as he was concerned the right method to approach the reality of Eddie's presence was not to equate him as a ghost or spirit with harmful tendencies. On the contrary, Eddie was someone who provided comfort to Ted and assisted him in remaining in contact with his softer side. He mentioned:

"What Eddie really is in the present day, to me, is sort of Ted’s subconscious speaking to him. So Eddie is most often, in my mind, the voice of forgiveness. It’s Ted’s softer side that Ted might not be in touch with."

He also stated:

"So Eddie encourages him to maybe forgive his father, or maybe forgive Stuart, or whatever the case may be. But he appears at times throughout the season in the present day, and at times, throughout the season in the past."

The next episode of Suits LA releases on NBC on March 30, 2025.

