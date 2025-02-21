What happened to Gregory Biggs? Details explored ahead of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler 

Gregory Biggs, a Texas man whose death was initially believed to be the result of a hit-and-run, became the focus of a new investigation that challenged previous conclusions.

According to Oxygen (February 19, 2025), an autopsy conducted by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner revealed injuries that suggested his body had been moved after death, shifting the case from an accident to a homicide investigation.

The postmortem report, conducted on October 28, 2001, detailed multiple fractures, a severe abdominal laceration, and scratches across his body. Investigators pointed to lividity, or blood pooling after death, found on his shoulders and front torso, contradicting the initial assumption that he died at the scene of impact.

As reported by Oxygen on February 19, 2025, Kelly Siegler stated:

"With evidence of Greg’s body being moved, this is no longer a traffic accident."

Gregory Biggs’ case will be revisited in season 2 episode 5 of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, airing February 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT on Oxygen True Crime.

Instead of getting help, Mallard drove home and left Gregory Biggs trapped in her windshield, bleeding

On October 26, 2001, Chante Mallard, a 25-year-old nurse’s aide, struck Gregory Biggs, a homeless man, with her vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, and ecstasy.

The impact sent Biggs over the hood and into the windshield, where he became lodged, suffering severe injuries as per an article on PEOPLE, dated March 12, 2018. Instead of calling emergency services, Mallard drove home, parked her car in the garage, and left Biggs trapped.

According to trial testimony, Mallard repeatedly checked on Biggs but never sought medical assistance, even as he remained alive for hours.

Dr. Nizam Peerwani, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, testified that while his injuries were critical, timely medical intervention could have saved his life as per CBS News, June 26, 2003. The doctor added:

“He was obviously in severe, excruciating pain."

Gregory Biggs died in Mallard’s garage, bleeding to death over approximately two hours. After his death, Mallard sought help from two acquaintances, who moved Biggs’ body to a nearby park and attempted to destroy evidence by setting fire to her car, as reported by PEOPLE.

The case remained unsolved for months until Mallard, believing she had escaped consequences, discussed the incident at a party. A guest reported her to the police, leading to her arrest.

Mallard was convicted of murder in 2003 and sentenced to 50 years in prison, with an additional 10-year sentence for evidence tampering. Mallard's friend and her cousin, who helped her move Biggs after his death, pleaded guilty to disposing of the body as per PEOPLE. According to court records, Mallard has no reported infractions in the past 15 years and is eligible for parole in 2027.

Gregory Biggs was a bricklayer and father who struggled with mental health issues. According to a New York Times article published on October 23, 2003, his son, Brandon Biggs, publicly forgave Mallard, stating:

“I still want to extend my forgiveness to Chante Mallard and let her know that the Mallard family is in my prayers.”

Gregory Biggs's case will be explored in detail in season 2 episode 5 of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, titled The Windshield Murder, airing February 22, 2025, on Oxygen True Crime. Stay tuned for more updates.

