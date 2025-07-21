What happened with Harry Jowsey and Jess Vestal? Split explored as reality star spotted hanging out with Singer Sia

Harry Jowsey and Sia recently appeared together in Los Angeles on July 19, 2025. The news comes after the former’s separation from Jess Vestal, which happened after the end of Perfect Match season 2 last year, as stated by Coming Soon.Notably, the outlet has acquired a few pictures of Harry and Sia’s appearance, where the duo spent some time at the Los Angeles-based Ca Del Sole restaurant. Jowsey is additionally trending for another reason as he is supposed to be a part of a new docuseries on Netflix, titled Let’s Marry Harry.Us Weekly stated that Harry Jowsey was spotted in a blazer alongside slacks and sunglasses. On the other hand, Sia opted for a casual appearance in a black outfit, adding a blazer with ankle boots featuring leopard print. Both of them walked through the parking lot onto the sidewalk after coming out of the restaurant, as per Page Six.In March, Sia also created headlines after divorcing Daniel Bernad. The former couple was married for only two years. The pair reportedly separated due to irreconcilable differences, as per the legal documents obtained by People magazine on March 19, 2025.In addition, Sia and Bernad shared a child around a year before the divorce, and neither of them disclosed the news through any platforms. The name of the child was revealed as Somersault Wonder Bernad in the court documents.According to People magazine, Sia was seeking legal and physical custody of her child in the divorce filing. However, she was willing to provide visitation rights and also requested the court to offer spousal support to her former partner. Sia is already a mother of two children, adopted by her around six years ago.Harry Jowsey and Jess Vestal’s relationship went through some ups and downs: Separation and other details explored Harry and Vestal’s romance started when the second season of Perfect Match was being filmed in 2023, as reported by Marie Claire. The duo also went on a date on the show and managed to reach the finals.However, things took a different turn after Jess Vestal discovered Harry Jowsey’s allegedly inappropriate behavior with a cast member of the series, as stated by The Things. The problems continued following Harry’s participation in Dancing with the Stars and his appearance with his dance partner Rylee Arnold at a concert, where the duo was reportedly holding hands.While the concert moment led to rumors that Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold were dating, the latter clarified during her interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2024 that she and Harry share a close friendship. She explained by saying:“We had so much fun together and I’m truly so grateful for the relationship I built and the friendship I built with him.”Although Harry Jowsey and Jess Vestal never shared an announcement related to their breakup, People magazine stated that the relationship ended a few weeks after the conclusion of Perfect Match season 2 last year.Back in July 2024, Jess Vestal also appeared for an interview on the podcast The Viall Files, saying that the separation was abrupt. Vestal said that Harry Jowsey was busy on Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles when she met him, saying that she couldn’t do it anymore, and they split the following day. Jess also stated:“I was understanding of our relationship having to be a secret for a while, but I’m like, it’s kind of excruciating watching the world think you’re in love with someone else.”Jowsey is a popular face on reality television, appearing on shows such as Heartbreak Island and Too Hot to Handle.