What happened to Josh Missiledine? Details explored ahead of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights on ID

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is all set to shed light on the murder of Josh Missiledine, an 18-year-old cheerleader from Gulfport, Mississippi, whose life came to an abrupt end because he got involved with the wrong crowd. The murder shook the quaint community and still remains a shocking reminder of how things are always unsafe when drugs are involved.

This case will be covered in Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 8, which premieres on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST on Investigation Discovery. Alongside the details of the case, the episode will also give deeper insights with interviews from the ones involved directly with the victim and the investigation.

Ahead of the episode, let us go over what happened to Josh Missiledine and who was behind the murder.

Who was Josh Missiledine, and what happened to him?

Hailing from Gulfport, Mississippi, Josh Missiledine was born to Brenda and Jeffrey Wayne Missildine on May 26, 1983. He grew up in Gulfport and attended Harrison Central High School, where he was a part of the male cheerleading squad. He was active in other circuits in his school as well, like the Science Adventure Club.

He was known for his good nature and adaptability. He had even formed a close bond with his stepfather after his mother got separated from his father and remarried. It seemed that the whole world was ahead of the young man, but things did not exactly pan out that way.

In late November 2001, Josh Missiledine went missing. On November 30, 2001, his parents reported him missing, and an extensive search began almost immediately. The same day, authorities received a tip and followed it to a trailer in the 17000 block of Fountain Street. What they discovered was nothing short of shocking.

Inside, Josh's dead body was found. As the investigators looked deeper, they discovered that he had died from head injuries from an unknown wooden object. No physical evidence was found on the scene, which made this case quite complicated.

Who killed Josh Missiledine?

Germaine and Christopher were arrested for Josh's murder (Image via Pexels)

As the investigation proceeded, the police discovered that Germaine Strickland and Christopher Shields were two persons of interest. As the authorities tried to get them to talk, both of them accepted that they met Josh Missiledine at the abandoned trailer on November 30, 2001, but gave different versions of the story.

Each of them claimed that the other was behind the murder. Christopher said that he and Germaine met Josh to drink and do drugs, but Germaine and Josh got into a heated argument over money, leading to the former hitting the latter. Josh allegedly succumbed to these injuries.

Germaine, meanwhile, claimed that he met Josh Missiledine for the first time that day and that Christopher was the one who hit Josh with a wooden stick. Authorities came to the conclusion that both Germaine and Christopher met Josh to get drugs from him and steal his car stereo to fund more drugs.

Christopher was ultimately arrested, and so was Germaine. Christopher was ultimately sentenced to 20 years in prison for Manslaughter. Germaine was sentenced to only five years and is now out of prison.

The latest episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, which airs tonight, will cover this case in more detail.

