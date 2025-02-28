Where is Harold Henthorn now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover the murder of renowned ophthalmologist Toni Henthorn and the involvement of her husband, Harold Henthorn, in the same. While the case initially looked like an accident, primarily because Toni fell to her death from a cliff over 130 feet tall, soon, investigation revealed far bigger secrets than anyone hoped to find.

The case will be covered in 20/20's latest episode, which premieres at 9.00 PM EST on ABC on Friday, February 28, 2025. The logline for the episode, as revealed by ABC News, reads:

"Toni Henthorn was an accomplished ophthalmologist with a seemingly perfect life that included a loving husband and a beautiful 7-year-old daughter named Haley. Toni and her family lived outside Denver, Colorado, where she had a thriving private practice."

It continues:

"But when she and her husband Harold celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with a hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, Toni fell to her death from a 160-foot cliff. “GMA3” co-anchor Eva Pilgrim examines Toni Henthorn's suspicious death in all-new “20/20.”"

While Harold Henthorn almost got away with the murder of his wife, he was ultimately charged with the murder and currently remains behind bars despite numerous appeals after his incarceration.

What did Harold Henthorn do?

On September 29, 2012, Harold and Toni Henthorn took a hike in the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. But Toni never made it back alive. As per Harold, she fell to her death after slipping on a steep cliff.

There were some things that seemed out of place from the beginning, including Harold's response to the 911 dispatcher who guided him to give CPR to his dying wife and his conversations with a park ranger and dispatchers, where he seemingly changed his story several times. However, it was originally declared an accident. That was till authorities delved deeper into the death.

As they explored Harold and his past, it became evident that he had lied about his profession and wealth to his wife. He was seemingly unemployed and was living off insurance money from his first wife's death. Interestingly, his first wife also died in a freak accident after their Jeep crushed her while she was allegedly under the car to retrieve a lug nut. He sustained himself for years from the insurance money from her death.

In a bigger giveaway, he had taken out insurance policies totaling a massive $4.7 million on Toni's life, something that Toni's family was not reportedly aware of. There was also a map of the park found in his car where a spot was marked with an "X." This marking was from the sport where Toni Henthorn fell.

Though it took nearly two years before it happened, Harold Henthorn was ultimately arrested on November 6, 2014.

Where is Harold Henthorn now?

Though Harold continued to deny his involvement in the murder of Toni Henthorn, the jury found him guilty of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Since then, Harold and his defense have appealed against this decision multiple times, but all his appeals have been rejected so far. As of now, Harold Henthorn remains incarcerated at USP Terre Haute, a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail. Stay tuned for more updates.

