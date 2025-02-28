What happened to Toni Henthorn? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

The upcoming episode of 20/20 on ABC is set to cover the death of Toni Henthorn, which became a sensational affair in 2012, after the authorities discovered that her husband had a prior history that resembled the "accidental" death of Toni. As the investigators delved deeper, more and more secrets emerged about the murder of the beloved ophthalmologist.

This case will be the subject of the latest episode of 20/20, which airs at 9.00 PM EST on Friday, February 28, 2025. The logline for the episode, as released by ABC, reads:

"Toni Henthorn was an accomplished ophthalmologist with a seemingly perfect life that included a loving husband and a beautiful 7-year-old daughter named Haley. Toni and her family lived outside Denver, Colorado, where she had a thriving private practice. But when she and her husband Harold celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with a hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, Toni fell to her death from a 160-foot cliff. “GMA3” co-anchor Eva Pilgrim examines Toni Henthorn’s suspicious death in all-new “20/20.”

Toni Henthorn fell to her death from a height of over 140 feet off a cliff in a remote area while taking a hike with her husband, Harold Henthorn. However, this was far more than an ordinary accident, and as investigation proceeded, more and more secrets came to the fore.

Ahead of the episode, let us go over who Toni Henthorn was and what exactly happened to her.

Who was Toni Henthorn, and what happened to her?

Toni Bertolet Henthorn was born on January 10, 1962, to Bob and Yvonne Bertolet in Jackson, Mississippi. She studied at Trinity High School, and after graduating, she attended the University of Mississippi Medical School in 1988.

She started her career working as a surgical and cosmetic ophthalmologist, and as her career flourished, she was eventually named among the America’s Top Ophthalmologists by the Consumer Research Council in 2006. A devout Christian, she also taught Sunday school at Cherry Hills Community Church and sang in several church choirs.

In September 2000, she married Harold Henthorn after she met him online. She had known him for months before deciding to tie the knot. He claimed to be a rich fundraiser and even told Toni she would not have to work ever again. He persuaded her to move to Colorado with him.

They soon had a daughter together, Hayley, and lived a life that looked just fine to the outside world, that is, except to the ones very close to Toni Henthorn. Harold reportedly had a manipulative side, and apart from the fact that he did not have the kind of money or job that he claimed he had, he also allegedly tried to control every aspect of his wife and daughter's lives.

On September 29, 2012, Toni took a hike in Rocky Mountain State Park in Colorado to celebrate her 12th wedding anniversary with Harold. However, she fell to her death during the hike from a steep cliff. Harold claimed she lost her balance. Though it initially seemed like a tragic accident, the police soon discovered much more.

Who killed Toni Henthorn?

As the investigation proceeded, the police discovered that Harold's story had several inconsistencies, especially when he was retelling it. Moreover, a 911 dispatcher claimed that as she was trying to talk him through giving her CPR after the fall, he never really tried to save his wife.

Authorities also discovered that his first wife had died from a similar feak accident and that he stood to gain significantly from Toni's hefty life insurance policy.

Everything combined, he was eventually charged and sentenced for the murder of Toni Henthorn. He remains in prison now after receiving life imprisonment.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 is set to cover this case in further detail.

