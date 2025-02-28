What happened to Lynn Henthorn? Details about Harold Henthorn’s first wife explored ahead of 20/20

The upcoming episode of 20/20 titled Mountain of Lies delves into the mysterious death of Lynn Henthorn, the first wife of Harold Henthorn.

In May 1995, Lynn was crushed beneath a Jeep Cherokee while the couple was changing a tire on a remote stretch of Highway 67 in Douglas County, Colorado. Harold, the only witness, claimed the jack slipped, causing the vehicle to fall on her. Authorities initially ruled the death an accident, allowing Harold to collect nearly $500,000 in life insurance, as per CBS News, December 3, 2014.

However, the case resurfaced in 2012 when Harold’s second wife, Toni Henthorn, died after falling 140 feet from a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park. Investigators later discovered that Harold had taken out multiple life insurance policies on Toni worth $4.5 million, as reported by CNN on November 7, 2014.

The new evidence prompted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to reopen the investigation into Lynn Henthorn’s death, raising long-standing suspicions. The 20/20 episode, airing on February 28, 2025, examines both cases and their implications, as reported by ABC News on February 28, 2025.

Harold stated that Lynn Henthorn was crushed beneath their car while he was changing a tire on the roadside

In May 1995, Sandra Lynn Rishell, known as Lynn Henthorn, died under unusual circumstances while traveling with her husband, Harold Henthorn. According to Harold, he pulled over on Highway 67 in Douglas County, Colorado, after noticing a soft tire.

He claimed that Lynn crawled under their Jeep Cherokee to retrieve a lug nut when the jack slipped, causing the vehicle to fall on her. She sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead the following morning. Authorities ruled the incident an accident, and Harold, the only witness, collected nearly $500,000 from her life insurance policy, as per CBS News.

The case remained closed for 17 years until the 2012 death of Harold’s second wife, Toni Henthorn, which bore striking similarities. During an anniversary hike in Rocky Mountain National Park, Toni fell 140 feet from a cliff. Harold, again the only witness, told investigators she slipped while taking a picture.

However, authorities found inconsistencies in his account, and Toni’s autopsy indicated multiple blunt-force injuries. The coroner wrote, “Homicide cannot be excluded,” as per CNN, November 7, 2014.

Investigators discovered that Harold had taken out three life insurance policies on Toni, amounting to $4.5 million. One claim was filed just two days after her death, though no payout was made. These findings, coupled with inconsistencies in Harold’s statements, led to his indictment for first-degree murder in November 2014, as reported by CNN.

Following Toni’s death, authorities reopened the investigation into Lynn Henthorn’s case. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, who reviewed the details, later stated:

"I don't think it was an accident and I think it's very suspicious." (Westword, February 5, 2015).

No charges were brought against Harold in Lynn’s case, despite investigators revisiting the circumstances of her death. Authorities later found that he had not been employed since 1992 and had relied entirely on the insurance payout from Lynn’s death, as per the National Park Service on December 8, 2015.

Harold was convicted of first-degree murder for Toni's death in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The 20/20 episode airing on February 28, 2025, covers both cases in detail and features an exclusive interview with Toni’s daughter, Haley Bertolet, who speaks publicly for the first time since losing her mother, as noted by ABC News on February 28, 2025.

Although Harold was never charged in Lynn Henthorn’s death, the investigation into her case played a crucial role in exposing his history. After further review, the manner of her death was officially changed from an accident to undetermined, as per the National Park Service.

Stay tuned for more updates.

