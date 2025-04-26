What happened to Karen Silva? 17-year old former finalist of The Voice passes away

17-year-old Karen Silva, known for appearing on The Voice Kids, where she grabbed a spot in the semi-final, has passed away after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. Notably, a social media post shared through the singer’s official Instagram handle on April 21, 2025, claimed that she was dealing with some health issues.

According to the Daily Mail, the artist was at the hospital for a few days before her demise, and there was a rupture in her blood vessel, leading to bleeding in the brain.

The post (Image via Instagram/eukarensilvaofficial)

The heartbreaking news was first revealed on her Instagram account by her press office team on Thursday, April 24, featuring a black-and-white photo, followed by a statement alongside a color image of Karen Silva posing for the camera. The caption, after being translated into English, addressed her achievements over the years, as it reads:

“More than an up-and-coming artist, Karen was a symbol of empowerment, especially for Black girls who found in her inspiration and strength to dream. Her music, her message and her joy leave a deep mark on all who met her and followed her journey.”

The post mentioned Karen Silva’s voice and presence left an impact on Brazil since she was a kid, adding that she began following a different path, leading to the unity of “talent, charisma, and representation” every time.

Karen Silva’s burial happened before her death was confirmed: Hospitalization and more

Around five days ago, another Instagram statement claimed that Silva was under medical care and was being supported by her family members at the time. The post reads that other updates would be shared with everyone as soon as possible, and continued:

“We ask for respect, empathy and prayers as she recovers peacefully.”

A report by CNN Brasil on April 24, 2025, stated that Karen Silva’s wake and burial were held at the Portal da Saudade cemetery in Volta Redonda the same day the news of her passing was revealed through social media. The press office team also mentioned in a text obtained by CNN Brasil that the burial took place in the evening after the daytime wake.

Furthermore, Karen’s family members also addressed the local media following her passing. According to The Sun, Silva’s cousin Thais described her as an “incredible girl” and that she was also a funny and charismatic individual at the same time.

Apart from Thais, Karen’s father, Fernando Sergio da Silva, said that she did not display any signs of a health problem, adding that she went to have lunch last week and turned up in a coma around three hours later. Fernando further stated:

“For this year, 2025, we had big plans. For her, her clothing brand, new songs for her album. To know my daughter passed like this, it hurts so much. It still hasn’t sunk in.”

GB News stated that Karen Silva was eight years old when she started her musical career and underwent training to improve her singing skills. According to the outlet, she participated in The Voice Kids five years ago, and was 12 at the time.

Karen was additionally active on Instagram with more than 90,000 followers, where she frequently shared photos and videos, posing in different locations. A few of them also featured her posing at the beach. Apart from her father, Karen’s survivors include her mother Manoella.

