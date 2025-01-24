What happened to Kevin Jiang? Details explored ahead of 48 hours on CBS

Season 38, episode 16 of 48 Hours debuts on January 25, 2025, on CBS, and will be available for streaming on Paramount+. Under the direction of Rob Klug, this episode investigates the murder of Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old Yale graduate student, who was gunned down on February 6, 2021, in New Haven, Connecticut.

The episode examines the circumstances surrounding the case, where Kevin Jiang was attacked and fatally shot several times close to where his fiancée lived. Investigators quickly identified Qinxuan Pan, a former MIT artificial intelligence scholar connected to Jiang's fiancée Zion Perry, as the prime suspect. Following a nationwide search lasting three months, Pan was captured in Alabama. In 2024, Pan admitted to the murder and received a 35-year prison term.

Through detailed interviews and thorough investigation, 48 Hours reveals the sequence of events of this case. The episode demonstrates how law enforcement's persistent efforts led to the capture of Kevin Jiang's murderer.

Who was Kevin Jiang, and what happened to him?

Kevin was Murdered by Qinxuan Pan (Image via Unsplash)

Kevin Jiang was a 26-year-old Yale University graduate student working toward a master's in environmental science at the Yale School of the Environment. He was born to Chinese-American parents in Seattle Washington on February 14, 1994. Jiang demonstrated academic excellence, graduating magna cum laude from the University of Washington. He served as an environmental scientist and engineering officer in the US Army National Guard. A committed community member, Jiang donated his time at a homeless shelter and was an active participant at Trinity Baptist Church in New Haven, Connecticut.

On February 6, 2021, Jiang's life ended tragically when he was fatally shot near his fiancée Zion Perry's apartment in New Haven. He had recently proposed to Perry, a fellow Yale graduate student, just days before his murder. According to police, Jiang was driving when his car was struck by an SUV driven by Qinxuan Pan, a former MIT researcher who was acquainted with Perry. Pan allegedly shot Jiang multiple times at close range following the collision.

After a three-month manhunt, Pan was captured in Alabama. He later pleaded guilty to the murder in 2024 and faces a 35-year prison sentence. Jiang’s death shocked the Yale community and highlighted issues of gun violence.

Details about Qinxuan Pan, the killer behind Kevin Jiang's Murder

Qinxuan Pan was sentenced to 35 years in prison (Image via Unsplash)

Qinxuan Pan possessed impressive academic credentials and artificial intelligence and computer science expertise. Originally from China, Pan completed his education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The investigation into Kevin Jiang's death on February 6, 2021, quickly identified Pan as the main suspect, primarily due to his previous association with Jiang's fiancée, Zion Perry, whom he had met during their MIT years. Investigators suggested that Pan potentially held unrequited romantic feelings for Perry. Evidence from security cameras and forensic analysis connected Pan to the murder location.

In the aftermath of the homicide, Pan successfully avoided law enforcement for three months, triggering a coast-to-coast search. His capture finally occurred in Montgomery, Alabama, where he had established a fake identity. Upon his arrest, authorities discovered Pan carrying $19,000 in cash, several mobile phones, and his father's passport, suggesting calculated plans for flight.

In 2024, Pan admitted guilty to Jiang's murder and received a 35-year imprisonment term without parole eligibility.

Viewers can watch 48 hours on CBS News and Paramaount+.

