What happened to Lynn Orrand? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

Lynn Orrand, a 32-year-old man from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was killed on January 16, 1982, while hunting on his in-laws' land. At first, his death was thought to be a senseless hunting accident, but it was later discovered to be a premeditated murder planned by his wife, Candance Orrand, and her boyfriend, Gary W. Bush.

Ad

The reason for the crime was personal betrayal and greed. Years later, both Candance and Gary were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Their convictions were affirmed on appeal despite challenges to the sufficiency of the evidence and other procedural issues.

The case will be highlighted in Oxygen's Fatal Family Feuds. The episode, airing on April 13, 2025, will delve into the details surrounding Lynn Orrand's murder and the conspiracy that was subsequently unraveled.

Ad

Trending

The murder of Lynn Orrand

As per the records from the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee's February 8, 2011 session, Lynn Orrand's murder took place during what was first reported as a regular hunting expedition. Lynn went out to hunt deer in the woods close to his wife's parents' house in Murfreesboro early in the morning of January 16, 1982. People heard shots being fired a few minutes after Lynn had reached the area.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His body was found hours later by relatives who had tracked footprints from his truck into the woods covered in snow. Lynn had been shot several times, according to court records. The investigators initially had no suspects or motives since there were no evident signs of foul play at the time.

The case went unsolved for decades until new evidence indicated a conspiracy between Lynn's wife and her lover.

Unraveling the conspiracy

As per the same session from the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee, the investigation of Lynn Orrand's murder changed gears in 2007 when Candance Orrand's younger brother, Kevin Patterson, admitted to his involvement in the crime.

Ad

Kevin swore under oath that Candance had coerced him into killing her husband. According to Kevin, Candance offered him $5,000 and housing for his family if he killed her husband.

Kevin disclosed that Candance wished her husband dead because she was suffocating in their marriage and could not divorce him. She alleged that Lynn would not leave her alone if she tried to separate. Kevin also testified that Candance had often shared her plans with her lover, Gary Bush, who encouraged her to kill Lynn.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the same court session records, at their trial, prosecutors presented evidence demonstrating how Candance had planned the crime and recruited Kevin's assistance. Witnesses also provided testimonies regarding Candance's unusual responses to the death of Lynn, such as her composure and inconsistent statements that did not reflect on someone grieving a sudden loss.

Convictions and appeals

In 2011, Gary W. Bush and Candance Orrand Bush were found guilty of first-degree murder after a trial by jury, according to the records from the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee's February 8, 2011 session. They were sentenced to life for their part in Lynn Orrand's killing.

Ad

Kevin Patterson entered a guilty plea for second-degree murder and was given a 25-year sentence for working with detectives. Candance and Gary both appealed their convictions on various grounds.

They claimed the evidence against them was dependent considerably on uncorroborated testimony from Kevin Patterson and made arguments about the admissibility of certain items of evidence produced before the trial. Despite such objections, appellate courts affirmed their convictions, supporting them with sufficient evidence that established their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Ad

The case will be examined in more depth in Oxygen's Fatal Family Feuds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More