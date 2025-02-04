What happened to Matthew Golder? Details about Burden of Guilt subject, explored

Paramount's Burden of Guilt makes its debut today (February 4) on the streaming platform with the details of the mysterious death of Matthew Golder, who died 25 years ago when he was only four months old.

After more than two decades, her sister, Tracyraquel Berns, has decided to launch her own investigation into the untimely death of her brother, which was deemed an accident when it happened. However, what Berns discovered changed her life forever.

The new Paramount Plus docuseries explores the mysterious case of Matthew Golder's death as recounted from the perspective of his sister Tracyraquel Berns. She is looking for answers to her brother's death and aims to seek justice for both herself and Matthew.

Who is Matthew Golder and what happened to him? About Burden of Guilt's subject

Matthew Golder was only four months old when he died tragically and his sister Tracyraquel Berns was two years old at the time of her brother's death. Although she does not have a clear memory of the event, the death of her brother troubled her throughout her childhood. She always felt that there were certain gaps in the narrative of her brother's death and felt the need to find answers to certain questions she had about his passing which was passed off as an accident.

After years of lies and unanswered questions, Berns finally obtained Matthew’s medical records. She launched an investigation into the death of her brother, only to discover something that shocked her to the core. Although what exactly happened to Matthew Golder is not known, Berns discovered that she was the one held responsible for the death in the medical records of her brother.

Through three episodes, Burden of Guilt follows Tracyraquel Berns' emotional journey as she sets out to unravel the reason for her baby brother Matthew Golder's sudden death when she was just two years old. Her investigation led the authorities in Dekalb County, Georgia, to an unprecedented decision. They decided to exhume the body of her brother 25 years after his death, which revealed that his death was a homicide.

What do we know about Burden of Guilt?

Based on a podcast by the same name hosted by the Emmy-winning journalist and executive producer, Nancy Glass, Burden of Guilt narrates the harrowing story of Tracyraquel Berns, who spent the last four decades of her life contending with a horrific accusation.

Berns grew up believing that her brother’s death was an accident only to discover later on that she was blamed for his death in the medical records even though she was a child herself at that time.

Convinced that there is something sinister at play, Berns set out to fight for herself and her brother. With the help of forensic experts and prosecutors, Berns set out to investigate her brother's death and expose the shocking truth. Burden of Guilt follows her emotional journey as she puts together the mystery of Matthew's death.

The docuseries brings to us her quest through interviews and chilling courtroom scenes and offers an unfiltered look into a family’s darkest secrets and a woman’s fight for justice.

Burden of Guilt is directed by Patrick Stegall and co-produced by See It Now Studios with Glass Entertainment. The docuseries is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution and is coming to Paramount Plus today February 4, 2025.

