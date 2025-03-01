What happened to Rebecca Pope on Grey’s Anatomy? Character’s fate explored

Grey’s Anatomy has been a television mainstay since it first aired in 2005. The medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes quickly became more than just another hospital show, thanks to its mix of intense medical cases, complicated relationships, and jaw-dropping twists.

Grey’s Anatomy is set at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (originally Seattle Grace) and dives into the professional and personal lives of its doctors and staff. Over the years, Grey’s Anatomy has introduced countless characters who left a lasting impression, whether through heroic moments, devastating departures, or unforgettable story arcs.

One character whose storyline still gets fans talking is Rebecca Pope, also known as Ava. Played by Elizabeth Reaser, Rebecca was introduced during the dramatic ferry crash episodes in Grey’s Anatomy season 3.

She struggled with memory loss, mental health issues, and a failed relationship with Alex Karev, ultimately leading to her being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and transferred to a psychiatric facility.

Rebecca Pope in Grey’s Anatomy was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder

Elizabeth Reaser (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Rebecca Pope's story on Grey’s Anatomy stands out as one of the most complicated and heartbreaking arcs in the entire series. She first shows up in season 3 during the intense ferry crash episodes (Walk on Water, Drowning on Dry Land, Some Kind of Miracle). Dr. Alex Karev finds her trapped under a cement pylon, barely conscious, and pregnant.

She arrives at Seattle Grace Hospital as a Jane Doe with no identification and no memory of her life. Her injuries are severe and include a cardiac tamponade, a fractured orbital socket, and facial damage that makes it impossible to recognize her. She survives all the medical procedures and surgeries, but her real struggles are only just beginning.

It turns out her real name is Rebecca Pope, and she has a husband, Jeff, and a baby girl waiting for her at home. This revelation comes in Testing 1-2-3 (season 3, episode 24), shattering the illusion of the life she could have had with Alex.

When Jeff arrives, Rebecca begs Alex to give her a reason to stay, but he hesitates. By the time he changes his mind, she has already left with her family in Didn’t We Almost Have It All? (season 3 episode 25).

Rebecca comes back in season 4 and tells everyone she is pregnant with Alex’s baby. Dr. Izzie Stevens runs some tests and finds out Rebecca is not pregnant.

This news hits Rebecca hard and she starts saying she has lost the baby. Her mental health takes a sharp turn for the worse and she begins showing clear signs of borderline personality disorder.

In Losing My Mind (season 4 episode 15), Rebecca’s delusions become more intense and she falls into a deep depression. Things get even darker in Freedom (season 4 episodes 16-17) when Rebecca tries to take her own life by cutting her wrists while staying at Alex’s apartment.

Elizabeth Reaser (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In the end, despite Alex’s attempts to care for her himself, Dr. Richard Webber steps in, and Rebecca is sent to a psychiatric facility. Her husband, Jeff, had already left her and taken their child.

Rebecca’s storyline closes with her being transferred to get the professional help she desperately needed, leaving Alex broken and questioning his ability to help people.

It’s a raw reminder that not every story on Grey’s Anatomy ends with a miracle, and sometimes, the doctors can't save everyone.

Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 9, titled Hit the Floor, will air on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 10 pm. ET on ABC.

