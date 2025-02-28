The Pitt episode 9 recap: Dana gets brutally attacked in a shocking ending

The Pitt episode 9 premiered on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Since its debut on January 9, 2025, on Max, the show has quickly become one of the most talked-about medical dramas on TV. Created by R. Scott Gemmill and produced by John Wells, it follows the fast-paced chaos of the emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

Unlike most medical dramas that stretch storylines over weeks or months, The Pitt takes a different approach—each episode covers exactly one hour of a single 15-hour shift, creating an intense, real-time experience.

With The Pitt episode 9, titled 3:00 P.M., the show moves past its halfway point, and the emotional and physical toll on the staff is heavier than ever. After last week’s tragic child drowning case, the ER is still reeling, and tensions finally boil over.

Doug Driscoll, an angry, racist patient who has been sitting in the waiting room for hours, grows increasingly hostile throughout the episode. He keeps demanding his test results, calling other patients "losers" and making inappropriate comments toward Mateo Diaz.

At one point in The Pitt episode 9, Langdon hands him an AMA (Against Medical Advice) form, warning him he can leave, but he’ll be walking out without knowing if something is actually wrong with him. Doug hesitates but ultimately storms out.

Later, when Dana finally steps outside for a quick smoke break, Doug sucker punches her in the face. She doesn’t even see it coming. She falls to the ground, bleeding from the nose, as Doug throws the AMA form down next to her. “I’ll take my chances,” he mutters before walking off, leaving her completely defenseless and alone.

It’s one of the most shocking moments of the season, not just because of the attack itself, but because it’s so disturbingly real. Dana has been the glue holding this ER together. She has spent the entire shift de-escalating situations, keeping doctors in check, and managing complete chaos. And now, the person who kept everything from falling apart is the one who got hurt the most.

The Pitt episode 9: The ER struggles to move on from last week’s tragedy

The Pitt episode 9 (Image via Max)

The loss of five-year-old Amber, who drowned trying to save her sister, still hangs over the ER. Instead of moving on to the next case as if nothing happened, the staff is visibly shaken.

Dr. Langdon calls home just to hear his son's voice, Dr. Mel King listens to ocean sounds to calm herself down. Even Trinity Santos, who usually maintains a tough exterior, tries to comfort Victoria Javadi, who’s never dealt with something this devastating before.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robby gathers the team, attempting to share a personal story about losing a young patient early in his career, thinking it’ll help them cope. But before he can even finish, another emergency rolls in, a stark reminder that grief in this job gets pushed aside for the next crisis. Later, Dana Evans tells Robby his speech wasn’t exactly comforting.

“You just gave a speech titled ‘How to Literally Bury Your Feelings,’” she says.

Even with years of experience, none of them really have the answers on how to deal with the emotional weight of what they do. The shift continues, but the exhaustion and trauma are showing, and it’s only 3:00 P.M.

The Pitt episode 9: A fight over a face mask ends in a medical emergency

The Pitt episode 9 (Image via Max)

In the waiting room, two women start arguing after one offers the other a mask for her coughing child. The situation escalates fast. The anti-mask mother gets defensive, throwing out insults about "Fauci zombies" and vaccines. The other woman, just trying to be considerate, doesn’t back down.

Then, out of nowhere, the anti-masker throws a punch, knocking out a tooth. The chaos forces Dana to step in. With the entire room watching, she scolds both women for acting like children in a hospital filled with actual sick people.

But things get worse when the anti-masker, who punched first, realizes the other woman’s tooth is lodged in her knuckle. Dr. Langdon takes over and informs her she needs surgery because the tooth went into her joint bone, and the infection risk is high.

To shut her up, Langdon sarcastically offers to make sure none of the surgeons wear masks during her procedure, since she hates them so much. The irony isn’t lost on her. She agrees to surgery—with masks.

It’s a rare moment of comedic relief in an otherwise intense episode. But this was just the start of the day’s fights, and the next confrontation would be far more personal.

The Pitt episode 9: Langdon finally snaps on Santos—and Robby tears him apart for it

The Pitt episode 9 (Image via Max)

Tensions between Dr. Langdon and Dr. Santos have been brewing all season, and The Pitt episode 9 pushes them to the edge. When a young woman overdoses at PittFest, she arrives at the ER with a high core temperature of 107°F.

Dr. Mohan and Trinity Santos work fast, throwing her into an ice bath, but she starts seizing before Langdon even gets to the room. Santos makes a quick call—she realizes the woman is severely dehydrated and suffering from low sodium levels (hyponatremia). She pushes saline, stopping the seizure.

When Langdon walks in, he’s furious. Instead of acknowledging the save, he explodes on Santos for not calling him the second the seizure started. It’s brutal and humiliating, and Santos does her best not to break. But before Langdon can tear into her more, Dr. Robby steps in. He doesn’t just stop Langdon—he lays into him.

“Shut the f*ck up,” Robby yells, something we’ve never heard from him before. He tells Langdon his treatment of Santos has been unfair and completely unprofessional. And then he delivers the worst insult possible: “I thought you were better than this.” It’s a wake-up call. Langdon looks shaken. Whether it’ll actually change his behavior is another question.

The Pitt episode 10, titled 4:00 P.M., is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Max.

