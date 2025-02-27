Why are there rumors about Sam Carver leaving Chicago Fire? Plot dynamics explored

Chicago Fire has been airing on NBC since 2012, making it one of the longest-running firefighter dramas on television. As the first show in the One Chicago franchise, it follows the lives of the firefighters, paramedics, and rescue personnel at Firehouse 51.

One of the more recent additions is Sam Carver, played by Jake Lockett, who joined Chicago Fire in season 11 and quickly became a character with a complicated past and a lot of personal demons. Carver’s journey has been filled with tension, from his initial clashes with Lieutenant Stella Kidd to his growing friendship with Violet Mikami. His struggles with trauma, anger issues, and more recently, alcoholism, have made him one of the show’s more layered characters.

Now, rumors are swirling that Carver might be leaving Chicago Fire. Recent episodes have shown him struggling with sobriety, and in season 13 episode 14, he requested a furlough from Firehouse 51 to deal with his drinking problem, fueling rumours about his departure from 51.

With the upcoming episode hinting at a major tragedy, fans are left wondering whether Carver’s time on the show is coming to an end. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Everything that leads to the rumour about Sam Carver leaving Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire (Image sourced from NBC)

Carver’s problems started long before this season. When he showed up in season 11, people already saw him as reckless and hard to work with. His relationship with Lieutenant Stella Kidd was rough from the start. He had to work hard to prove himself as a firefighter, but it was clear that he carried a lot of emotional weight. As the show went on, more about his past came to light. He grew up in an abusive home, and the anger he carried made it difficult for him to trust people.

By season 12, Carver had started to build stronger connections at Firehouse 51. His bond with Violet Mikami was one of the biggest changes for him. They had a clear connection, and for the first time, he allowed someone to see a side of him that he usually kept hidden.

Things went downhill when he reconnected with an ex-girlfriend who brought out his worst habits. He started drinking heavily again, and it showed in his work. People at the firehouse began to question whether he could still be trusted on the job.

At the beginning of season 13, Carver made an effort to fix his life. He ended things with his ex, admitted that his drinking had become a problem, and started going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He wanted to change, but the stress of firefighting and his personal demons made sobriety harder than he expected.

The show hinted at his internal battle throughout the season, but things escalated in episode 13, Born of Fire, when he almost relapsed—twice. He also bonded with another person in his AA meetings, who later broke into Violet’s apartment, creating even more chaos in Carver’s already unstable world.

Then came episode 14, Bar Time, which all but confirmed that Carver was heading toward a breaking point. Violet confronted him after hearing conflicting stories about where he had been the night before, and when she later smelled alcohol on him, she accused him of drinking on the job.

Carver swore he hadn’t been drinking, but the damage was already done. He knew he couldn’t keep acting like everything was normal. He went to Stella Kidd and told her the truth. He had relapsed and needed time away to get himself back on track. He asked for a furlough and left Firehouse 51 to focus on his sobriety. Before leaving, he made sure to leave Violet a note that said, “You’ve always mattered. See you on the other side.”

Now, with Carver gone from 51 and the promo for episode 15 teasing a major tragedy, fans are worried that his departure could be permanent. Whether he returns or not, his absence is already shaking things up at Firehouse 51.

What to expect from Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15? (speculative)

Chicago Fire (Image sourced from NBC)

Season 13 episode 15 of the show titled, Too Close will see Lieutenant Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide are about to get news that could change everything for them. It looks like it will be about their adoption process, something they have been waiting on for a while. The episode will show what this means for them, both the excitement and the challenges that come with it.

Chief Dom Pascal is trying to find the right anniversary gift for his wife. He wants it to be meaningful, and this gives a look at his life outside the firehouse, and it also shows how he tries to balance his work with his personal life, which hasn’t always been easy for him.

The teaser for Too Close suggests something serious is going to happen. Violet Mikami is shown crying, which has fans wondering if someone from the team is going to die. Another scene shows Kidd putting herself in danger during a rescue, making people question whether she will make it out okay.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15 will focus on both personal struggles and dangerous moments on the job. Firehouse 51 will be facing some tough situations, and the decisions they make could have consequences that last beyond this episode.

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15, titled Too Close is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 9/8c on NBC.

