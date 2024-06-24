The brutality of the Sesler family murders shocked the community of Waller, Texas, as disturbing details started emerging out of the triple murder case. Trey Sesler, the man behind the YouTube channel LensCapProductions, was one of the biggest anime reviewers on the platform before he murdered his family in March 2012.

Trey used a shotgun to kill his mother, father, and elder brother, Rhonda, Lawton, and Mark Sesler, before he made his way to Waller High School for a possible school shooting. The new episode of Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, titled Killer Content, showcases the harrowing Sesler family murders as it airs on June 24, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Successful teenage film reviewer Trey is building an online empire on YouTube, attracting hundreds of thousands of views. But it can't last, and soon, he finds himself dragged into a shocking world of guns, abuse and revenge."

What happened in the Sesler family murder case?

The 22-year-old Trey Sesler had invited his mother, Rhonda Sesler, to the garage, where he shot her in the chest four times with a shotgun at point-blank range. The incident took place on March 20, 2012, and was shortly followed by the murders of his father and elder brother, per CBS News.

Trey reentered the house and shot his brother, Mark, in the head, and the gunshots awakened his father, Lawton. As Lawton went around the house to investigate, he was shot in the torso. Lawton's body was found in the bedroom, while Mark was found in the hallway, per CBS News.

To finish off the job, Trey made sure to shoot all the members of the Sesler family another time to make sure that they were dead. He then reportedly killed the house pets, destroyed evidence in the house, and proceeded to his ultimate mission.

What did Trey Sesler do after killing his parents?

Trey had reportedly geared up for a Columbine-style attack on the school he completed his education at, Waller High School, per the Houston Chronicle. While he was successful in reviewing anime and video games on his YouTube channel, he started to cultivate a growing interest in weapons and destruction.

He loaded his Hi-Point model 995 carbine rifle with 100 rounds of ammunition and made his way to the educational institution in his 2010 black Ford Mustang, per the Daily Star. Trey drew inspiration from the Columbine High School massacre that took place in 1999.

Trey Sesler had allegedly intended to kill at least 70 people—an act that would turn him into the biggest mass murderer in history. Trey spent some time in the parking lot before he left for a friend's place. A report by CBS News stated that Trey spent some time calling his extended family and informing them of the triple homicide he had committed.

His family members requested a welfare check at the Sesler family home on Peebles Street in Hempstead. As the authorities arrived at the scene, they found the dead bodies of Rhonda (57). Lawton (58) and Mark (26) inside the house.

Catch all the details of the Sesler family murders as the fourth episode of Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders airs on ID on Monday.