What happened to Robin Charles on Chicago Med? Explained

Robin Charles, whose role was taken on by Mekia Cox, appeared in season 2 of Chicago Med. She was Dr. Daniel Charles's daughter and a brilliant epidemiologist. Her story became one of the most fascinating on the show, filled with medical challenges, inner conflict, and a complicated father-daughter relationship.

Her battle with an inaccurately diagnosed illness ultimately led her to make the difficult decision to leave Chicago to focus on her recovery. She developed psychosis-like symptoms as a result of a benign mediastinal teratoma compressing her brain. Following surgery, she left Chicago to recuperate with her mother in St. Louis but returned briefly during Seasons 4 and 5.

Chicago Med: The onset of a mysterious illness

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/One Chicago)

Robin's medical crisis initially began in season 2, episode 19, titled Ctrl+Alt, when she started experiencing some unusual psychological symptoms. She became paranoid, delusional, and had erratic mood swings, which left her father and boyfriend, Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell), raising their eyebrows.

It was first believed that she was battling a fatal mental illness. Further medical examinations later revealed that her condition was caused by a benign mediastinal teratoma—a brain tumor putting pressure that caused psychiatric symptoms.

Chicago Med: Recovery and life beyond Chicago

Following a proper diagnosis, Robin underwent surgery to have the tumor removed. While successful, her recovery from surgery was physically and emotionally taxing. To focus on recovery, she relocated to St. Louis to stay with her mother, leaving behind her career and social life in Chicago.

Her emotional departure reinforced the powerful effects of medical conditions on personal as well as career lives. Mending life following surgery was complicated for Robin. Departure from Chicago was as much about recovering physically as maintaining emotional well-being.

Her romance with Dr. Rhodes ended, reinforcing how difficulties in professional spaces can affect one's relationships with others. Robin was resolute and robust despite her challenges.

Brief return and ongoing legacy

Although Robin's main arc closed with her departure, she revisited temporarily during seasons 4 and 5 when her mom required medical attention. Her return reassured fans that she remained in touch with Dr. Charles and continued striving to restore herself. Her story raised the importance of accurate medical diagnosis and how interpersonal relationships influence recovery.

Her plot also drew focus on the dilemmas faced by patients under misdiagnosis. Initially diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder, Robin's case reiterated the importance of extensive medical tests before issuing the final diagnosis.

While the presence of Robin Charles on the show was brief, the impact was not. Her story highlighted the complexities of medical misdiagnosis and the emotional strain brought about by illness on the family and the patients themselves. Her tale is one of survival, strength, and love unbroken.

Her relationship with her father, Dr. Charles, also helped to define her character. Estranged initially, they were able to reconcile through shared experiences at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Their evolving relationship captured the power of reconciliation and forgiveness in the midst of personal ailments.

Robin's story is the perfect example of how medical dramas can incorporate emotional depth into real-life medical problems, so her progression is still an integral part of Chicago Med's legacy.

Catch the latest episodes of Chicago Med streaming on CBC.

