What happened to Seamus at the end of Bodkin? Fate of the character, explored

Bodkin was premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2024. In the final episode, Seamus, portrayed by David Wilmot, attempts to flee from his past and the rival McArdle family. Despite his efforts, his escape plan is thwarted, leading to a confrontation involving both the McArdles and Interpol agents.

However, in Bodkin, his final moments are left to interpretation. Dove, one of the main characters, intervenes, resulting in a critical delay. The appearance of both the McArdles and Interpol agents adds to the uncertainty of Seamus's fate, which is not clearly depicted.

In the last episode, viewers are left to speculate about what truly happened to Seamus Gallagher. Was he arrested by Interpol or escaped? Bodkin seemingly suggests his arrest but leaves many questions unresolved.

What happened to Seamus at the end of Bodkin?

In the final episode, Seamus, also known as Jack McFadden or “The Badger,” attempts to escape by raft. He kept Gilbert tied to a stone in an underground cave and set a bomb using hidden explosives. Seamus plans to flee from the McArdles, a rival smuggling family, but his escape is thwarted.

Dove, after freeing Gilbert, prevents Seamus from escaping by stabbing his inflatable raft. She stalls him long enough for the McArdles and Interpol agents to arrive.

This forces Seamus to choose between facing the McArdles or being arrested by Interpol. The scene then shifts, leaving the audience with a shot of the empty shoreline and five ghost costumes, implying that Seamus likely chose arrest.

Seamus's fate is not explicitly shown, adding to the ambiguity. The lack of a dead body and the presence of ghost costumes suggest that a violent confrontation was avoided. Thus, the assumption is that Seamus was taken into custody by Interpol.

Seamus's Possible Consequences

Seamus is seemingly expected to face charges for his involvement in illegal activities, including the trade of eels and the bomb explosion during the festival. However, the fate of the McArdles, who were also present, remains unclear. They may face legal consequences due to Interpol's involvement.

Sean, Seamus' son, complicates matters. Their relationship is strained, and they may not talk again. Seamus’ violent actions, including blasting his thumb off, likely hinder any potential reconciliation. The ambiguity of their future relationship adds depth to the character dynamics and leaves viewers pondering what might happen next.

What happened to Seamus is left open to interpretation. While it is presumed that he was arrested by Interpol, the series does not provide concrete details. This ambiguity adds to the intrigue of his character and leaves room for speculation.

The ending hints at possible legal consequences and strained family relationships, but much remains uncertain. If there is a possible second season, viewers might gain more clarity on Seamus’s fate and the unresolved storylines. For now, the open-ended conclusion keeps the mystery alive and engages the audience's imagination.

