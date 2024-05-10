Bodkin season 1 ending explained: What happened to Fiona?

Netflix released a new crime miniseries titled Bodkin on May 9, 2024. The series follows three podcasters who travel to a small town in Ireland to investigate the mysterious disappearance of several people over 25 years ago.

As per Netflix, the synopsis of the series reads:

"A ragtag crew of podcasters sets out to investigate mysterious disappearances from decades earlier in a charming Irish town with dark, dreadful secrets."

One of the people who disappeared was a woman named Fiona. She was the lover of Seamus, a criminal who is currently being chased by Interpol for eel smuggling. When two bodies are found inside a car in a bog, the team thinks one of them is Fiona. However, it does not turn out to be her. Finally, it is revealed that Fiona escaped to a convent, where she died during childbirth.

This article contains spoilers for the Netflix miniseries, Bodkin.

Bodkin season 1 ending: Where did Fiona run away to?

Will Forte as Gilbert (Image via Netflix)

As a criminal, Seamus gets into trouble for stealing the business of a rival gang. After he kills one of the McCardle brothers, he begins to fear for the safety of his family. He knew that they would retaliate, so he convinced his partner Fiona and brother Malachy to go into hiding.

Sergeant Ruairi Power decides to help both of them in their escape. However, on the night they were supposed to meet, only Malachy showed up. Fiona realizes that she could use this opportunity to run away from her criminal lover and live a life of peace. So, with the help of Maeve, she goes to the island of Inish Mac Thiere.

On the island, Fiona begins living in a convent with the nuns. She discovers that she is pregnant with Seamus' child. Unfortunately, Fiona passed away during childbirth. Her baby is adopted by a nun called Edna, who comes back to Bodkin and raises him there.

Bodkin season 1 ending: Who is Fiona's son?

The three podcasters (Image via Netflix)

After it is revealed that Fiona secretly gave birth to Seamus' child, the identity of the son is finally disclosed at the end. The son of Fiona and Seamus grew up to be Sean, the guy who served as a driver for Gilbert, Dove, and Emmy around the town.

Despite Fiona's attempt to leave a life of crime, fate brought Sean to Seamus. Working alongside his criminal father, Sean also became involved in illegal businesses. When his car is burned at the beginning of the series, it is revealed that the arson was committed by Maeve and Edna because they did not want him to be associated with his father.

Bodkin season 1 ending: What happened to Teddy?

A still from 'Bodkin' (Image via Netflix)

Teddy was Sergeant Power's son and was infatuated with his schoolteacher, Fiona. When Malachy arrived to meet up with Fiona and the Sergeant that fateful night, it was Teddy who showed up. Feeling jealous of the closeness between Malachy and Fiona, he strikes Malachy with a brick and kills him.

To protect his son, Sergeant Power decides to get rid of the body. However, on the way, he accidentally runs over a woman called Greta and kills her. He then gets rid of both bodies by driving his car into the bog.

Meanwhile, Teddy shows up looking for Fiona. Out of impulse, Maeve hits his head with the oar of the boat. However, they take him to the convent, where the nuns tend to his wounds, and send him back to Bodkin after a few days. The impact of the blow severely damaged his brain functioning, which left Teddy a different person than he was before.

All seven episodes of Bodkin are currently available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback