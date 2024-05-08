Bodkin season 1: Full cast list explored

The dark comedy thriller Bodkin season 1, which was filmed in Dublin and West Cork, Ireland, is set to arrive on Netflix on May 9 in the USA and UK. The series, which reportedly has seven episodes, was created by British film writer Jez Scharf, who has also written The Undream and Groucho Nietzsche movies.

The show revolves around an American true crime podcaster and fellow sleuths trying to uncover the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in a close-knit coastal Irish town.

Bodkin season 1 stars Siobhan Cullen, Saturday Night Live star Will Forte, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, and Chris Walley.

Siobhan Cullen and others star in Bodkin season 1

1) Siobhan Cullen as Dove

Siobhan Cullen (Image via Presley Ann/ Getty)

Siobhan Cullen, an Irish actress known for The Dry and Obituary who is also the 2024 Ireland Rising Star, leads the cast of Bodkin season 1 as investigative journalist Dove.

Known for her unconventional research methods, she works with two other podcasters, Gilbert and Emmy, uncovering mysterious disappearance cases that grow into a larger conspiracy as the series progresses.

Talking about her character as Dove, Cullen told Screen Rant in an exclusive interview:

“She’s going through not only a crisis in her career but a personal crisis as well.”

2) Will Forte as Gilbert

Will Forte (Image via Presley Ann/ Getty)

American actor and comedian Will Forte, best recognized for starring on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2012 and roles in Sweet Tooth, The Last Man on Earth, The Great North, 30 Rock, and Rock of Ages, plays Gilbert.

In Bodkin season 1, Forte will play the charming American podcaster and Dove’s coworker. He has a sunny disposition despite parts of his life falling apart. Sharing his thoughts on his character as Gilbert at the beginning of the series, Forte shared with Screen Rant:

“[Yeah], I think that he starts out just thinking it’s just this colorful fluff piece.”

3) Robyn Cara as Emmy

British actress Robyn Cara, famous for her films like Doctor Jekyll and on TV for Trying from 2020 to 2022, plays the role of Emmy. Her character will work directly with Gilbert as an eager and hardworking researcher and podcaster.

Describing her role as Emmy in Bodkin Season 1 with Screen Rant, Cara said:

“[Yeah], so she’s very fresh. This is her first time out in the field, and she’s looked up to Dove’s investigative journalism career for so long now.”

4) David Wilmot as Seamus Gallagher

David Wilmot (Image via Presley Ann/ Getty)

David Wilmot who had roles in The Wonder, The Lies We Tell, Station Eleven, and The Crown, plays the charming but prone to violent outbursts Seamus Gallagher. He is a “mysterious” local in the series that Dove, Gilbert, and Emmy met once they arrived in an idyllic town in Ireland.

5) Chris Walley as Sean O’Shea

Chris Walley (Image via Presley Ann/ Getty)

28-year-old Irish actor Chris Walley, best remembered for his appearances in The Young Offenders, Lies We Tell, and Bloodlands, plays Sean O’Shea. In the series, he is an Irish country lad known for his unrealizable nature. He rarely takes life seriously and is often wrapped up in some dodgy business.

Additional cast of Bodkin season 1

Apart from the five primary cast members mentioned above, these are some of the additional cast and guest stars playing locals in Bodkin season 1.

Ger Kelly as Teddy

Pom Boyd as Mrs. O’Shea

Sean Og Cairns as Garda Eoin

Charlie Kemp as Damien

Kerri McLean as Maeve

David Pearce as Frank

Amy Conroy as Fagan

Dennis Conway as Sergeant Power

Charlie Kelly as Fintan

Peter Bankole as Charles

Sabine Timoteo as Annika

Mae Higgins as Jo

John Olohan as Barry

Brendan Conroy as Cathal

Bodkin Season 1 has a host of producers, including Alex Metcalf, who is known for The Loudest Voice, David Flynn who produced Braveheart, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

