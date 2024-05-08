Dark Matter: Full list of cast in the series

After a long wait since the series was announced by Apple TV+ in December 2020, Dark Matter is finally slated to premiere on May 8, 2024, releasing in a double-header format. The sci-fi thriller is based on the book of the same name by the decorated novelist Blake Crouch. Dark Matter will be the second book to be adapted into a TV series.

The first book by Crouch that landed a TV series adaptation was The Wayward Pines Trilogy, developed by Chad Godge and directed by M. Night Shyamalan and released on May 14, 2015. Following the first film's success, the anticipation for the second is at an all-time high.

One of the reasons behind the excitement for the upcoming film, besides the storyline, is its talented and widely popular cast members, who will once again prove with their performance why they are fan favorites. Read on to learn more about the cast and their respective roles.

All cast members in Dark Matter

Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen

Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen (Image via Apple TV+)

One of the beloved actors in the Star Wars fandom, Joel Edgerton, who plays the character Owen Lars, will portray Jason Desson in Dark Matter. As per the novel, Jason is a former quantum mechanics physicist who switched his career to teaching college students as a physics professor. The series will follow Jason and explore his struggle to find his way back home amidst an intricate web of different realities.

Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Dessen

Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Dessen (Image via Apple TV+)

Highly lauded actress Jennifer Connely, popular for her roles in Career Opportunities, Requiem for a Dream, and more will be portraying Daniela Dessen, Jason’s wife. While the real Jason gets trapped in a whole other timeline, Daniela doesn’t feel anything out of the ordinary, as unbeknownst to her, the man she believes to be Jason is not her husband. The series will also explore different versions of Daniela.

Alice Braga as Amanda

Alice Braga as Amanda (Image via Apple TV+)

Alice Braga, the widely acclaimed actress whose popularity skyrocketed after appearing opposite Will Smith in I Am Legend. Alice will be playing the wife of Jason, Amanda, from a different universe. Amanda will be confused and shocked by learning that Jason in her home is a different person from a different universe. Amanda plays a pivotal role in the series, helping the alternate version of Jason to return home.

Jimmi Simpson as Ryan

Jimmi Simpson as Ryan (Image via Apple TV+)

Jimmi Simpson, who is known for many of his notable works in Abraham Lincoln: The Vampire Hunter, White House Down, Black Mirror, and more, will be playing Ryan. Jimmi’s character is a scientist in the series who is involved in the creation of the technology that enables travel between alternate realities.

Oakes Fegley as Charlie Dessen

Oakes Fegley as Charlie Dessen (Image via Apple TV+)

Oakes Fegley, who is popularly known for playing Pete in Pete’s Dragon and for appearing on popular shows like Boardwalk Empire and Person of Interest, will be playing Charlie Desse, Jason and Daniela’s son. While Oakes's character doesn’t contribute much to the storyline, he serves as a source of motivation and emotional connection to Jason throughout the storyline.

Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton

Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton (Image via Apple TV+)

Dayo Okeniyi, who gained fame after playing the role of Thresh in Hunger Games, will be playing the role of Leighton. Dayo’s character is a colleague and a friend of Jason who is also involved in the research of discovering alternate realities alongside Ryan.

Additional cast on Dark Matter

Below is the complete list of additional cast members who will be playing recurring roles

Marquita Brooks as Dawn

Amanda Brugel as Blaire Caplan

Tiff Abreu as Mindy

Bassam Abdelfattah as Anthony

Jimmy Styx as Gunter (Nightwatchman)

William Smillie as Matt

Missy Fierro as Female T.A. (Violet)

Suzy Dias as Chloe

Jenne Kang as Dr. Julianne Springer

About Dark Matter

Dark Matter will be streaming on Apple TV+ exclusively. Here’s how the platform describes the plot:

Based on Blake Crouch's international bestseller. Jason Dessen is abducted into an alternate version of his life. To get back to his true family, he embarks on a harrowing journey to save them from the most terrifying foe imaginable: himself.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Dark Matter and other shows as 2024 progresses.

