What are the names of Hillary Duff's children? Actress welcomes fourth child with husband Matthew Koma

Hollywood actress, singer, and businesswoman, Hillary Duff, gave birth to her fourth child with husband Matthew Koma. The couple shared the exciting news via separate Instagram posts.

In the caption, the happy mother wrote:

“Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long. She was perfecting those cheeks.”

The actress has a son named Luca Cruz, 11, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie. She also shares daughters named Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 2, with her current husband. According to Duff and Koma’s Instagram posts, their fourth child is named Townes Meadow Bair.

Hillary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma share birth photos of their fourth child

The former Lizzie McGuire star, Hillary Duff, posted the Instagram update on May 7, 2024, after a successful at-home delivery, sharing that she and her husband are now a family of four.

The actress announced that her daughter, Townes Meadow Blair, was born on Saturday (May 3, 2024). She shared a series of black and white pictures commemorating the birth of her fourth child.

In the first snap, Hillary Duff was photographed cradling her newborn baby girl to her chest. The next photo showed her in a water tub kissing her baby on the head after her successful at-home water birth.

Other snaps featured a closeup photo of Duff and Koma’s newborn with somewhat Mohawk hair in her tiny head, the couple shared a kiss following the birth as the actress was holding their baby.

Hillary Duff mentioned in the caption:

“I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

In a separate post, Matthew Koma shared the exciting news on Instagram by using the same snaps of the birth. Talking about her “warrior goddess” wife and the new addition to their family, he wrote in the caption:

“My literal warrior goddess gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24.”

Mentioning that their newborn doesn’t look like anyone in the family, he also cheekily wrote:

“She’s happy, healthy, chunky, and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff’s whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward.”

The couple’s friends, and fans shared comments online, congratulating the new mother and father on their growing family.

