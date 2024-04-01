Hilary Duff tattoo guide: Meanings and designs explored

Hilary Duff, renowned for her acting and singing skills, has a passion for tattoos. As per multiple sources, including Women's Health Mag, Hilary Duff has 23+ little tattoos that depict her memories, values, and relationships. Predominately adorning her arms, the majority of these tattoos become visible when she moves them.

Duff has tattoos of her sister and other friends, as well as meaningful meanings and things that are significant to her, all over her body. Each tattoo holds backstories, reflecting Hilary Duff's inner thoughts and experiences.

In a bold move, Duff revealed some of her hidden tattoos during her cover shoot for Women's Health magazine in June 2022. These included a butterfly on the side of her hip, a smiley face on the back of her arm, and a snake tattoo on her inner forearm. Interestingly, her husband, Matthew Koma, has an even more hidden tattoo – he has his wife's name, "Hilary," tattooed on his buttock.

Exploring Hilary Duff's Tattoo Collection and Their Meanings

Here are some of Hilary Duff's tattoos, along with their meanings:

The "Stand by Me" Proclamation

Hilary Duff has "stand by me" inked on her inner right elbow. Though the precise timing is uncertain, it's been part of her since around 2010. This tattoo symbolizes loyalty and steadfastness, drawing inspiration from the classic song and movie of the same name.

Sisterly Bond: "Thick as Thieves"

Hilary Duff has the phrase "Thick as Thieves" inked on her left arm, a tattoo she shares with her sister Haylie. This tattoo was talked about in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2015 and signifies the strong bond between the siblings and their shared experiences.

The Lucky Wishbone

The Lucky Wishbone Tattoo on Hilary Duff's wrist (Image via Instagram/@hilaryduff)

Hilary has a small wishbone on her right wrist, a symbol of hope and ambition. This tattoo, added in 2011, serves as a lucky charm that reminds her to always have faith in her plans.

Musical and Nautical Symbols

On her feet, Hilary carries the words "Let It Be…" and a tiny anchor tattoo. These pieces, whose dates of origin are unknown, likely symbolize her desire to remain grounded and let life take its natural course, inspired by The Beatles' famous song.

Bird in Flight

Added by Dr. Woo in 2012, a bird tattoo next to her "stand by me" ink on her right arm is Hilary's favorite. Birds often symbolize freedom and perspective, reflecting Hilary Duff's journey through life and her career.

A Heart in Red

A tiny red heart on her left wrist, inked in 2013, adds a pop of color to Hilary's predominantly black-ink collection. This simple yet powerful symbol represents love and passion.

Commemorating Friendship with Coins

Hilary Duff and her best friend Alanna Masterson got a two-cent coin tattoo on their arms in 2013. This tattoo, which was done by Dr. Woo, represents their friendship, which is more important than money.

Luca, Engraved on Her Wrist

Hilary Duff honors her son, Luca, with his name and a small heart on her right wrist. This tattoo is a permanent tribute to her love and dedication as a mother.

Fading Memories: Arrow and Crescent Moon

The arrow and crescent moon on her right bicep, though faded, remain a mysterious part of Duff's collection, possibly symbolizing guidance, growth, and the cyclical nature of life.

"Ride or Die" Ghost

A ghost with "ride or die" hidden within it, inked in 2014 on her right arm, signifies Duff's enduring friendship with Masterson. This fun and quirky tattoo captures the spirit of their bond.

Brooklyn Keepsakes: "BK"

The "bk" tattoo stands as a memento of Duff's time in Brooklyn while filming Younger. Inked in 2014, it represents a significant chapter in her life and career.

The Elegance of Double Roses

In 2016, Hilary added a double-rose tattoo to her collection. These two roses speak of two people who love each other. The beauty and complexity of roses often symbolize love, beauty, and the balance between pleasure and pain.

"Take Fountain" Advice

"Take Fountain," inked on her inner arm in 2017 by Dr. Woo, refers to Bette Davis' advice on being in Hollywood. This 'Take Fountain' tattoo serves as a witty reminder of the practicalities of life in Los Angeles.

Bear's Head on the Hip

A bear's head tattoo on Duff's hip, seen in 2022, symbolizes strength, courage, and protection. This beard's head design, though it often stays hidden, reveals a fierce aspect of her personality.

Celestial Sun and Saturn tattoo on Hilary's inner arm

Hilary Duff's fascination with the cosmos is evident through her sun tattoo on her right inner arm and her matching Saturn tattoo with Molly Bernard. These tattoos symbolize life, energy, and eternal connection.

Wildflower and Smiley Post-It Note tattoos

A tiny wildflower tattoo and a Post-it note with a smiley face capture Hilary Duff's appreciation for nature. These tattoos also represent the importance of happiness and positivity in her daily life.

French Phrases and Butterflies

"Ma Petite Amie" and a butterfly tattoo signify Hilary's love for the delicate and significant people in her life, along with transformation and beauty.

"Mother" and Magic Snake

As they say, moms are always special, and having a mother tattoo can be an ecstatic feeling. A "Mother" tattoo on her neck and a "magic snake" on her inner elbow highlight Duff's roles as a mother and her whimsical side, cherished by her daughter.

Protection and Milestones

An evil-eye motif and the number "17" symbolize protection against negativity and possibly mark significant dates or memories in Hilary Duff's life.

Hilary Duff's tattoos are connected to her life's stories, beliefs, and the bonds she cherishes. Each delicate symbol and meaningful phrase offers a glimpse into aspects of her life. As she continues her journey through life, these tattoos remain proof of the moments and people that have shaped her.