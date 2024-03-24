8 Best spiritual tattoo designs to choose from in 2024

Spiritual tattoo designs are often inked to symbolize an individual's connection with spirituality. These intricate tattoo designs are a combination of beliefs, values and spiritual connections. These tattoo designs often have symbols like mandalas, lotus flowers, om signs and geometric shapes. Spiritual tattoo designs are popular as they are used to express personal beliefs through body art.

Spiritual tattoos comes in different shapes and sizes. The meaning of each symbol might differ as a result of each person's individual preference and belief. People often choose to get spiritual tattoo designs inked when they are introduced to their spiritual side. If someone wants to embrace their spiritual side, they may consider these 8 spiritual tattoo designs that are becoming popular in 2024.

8 popular spiritual tattoo designs

The team at Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 8 best spiritual designs to choose from in 2024. These can be inked on the body as a way of expressing someone's understanding of spiritual enlightenment.

1) Lotus

The lotus flower is like a symbol of purity and light. As grows in dirty water but turns into a pretty flower, it teaches that even in tough times, good things can happen. When the lotus comes out of the murky water, it means moving past suffering to find peace inside.

As the lotus' petals open up, it's like showing who we are becoming. The lotus reminds one to accept the journey, even when times are hard. It tells that we can always change and become better.

2) Om Symbol

The Om symbol is important in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. It emodies the universe's essence, showing how things start, continue, and end. People chant it during meditation to feel more connected and balanced.

In Hinduism, Om stands for the ultimate energy behind everything. Buddhists see it as the sound of everything coming together. For Jains, Om is about waking up spiritually.

3) Tree of Life

The Tree of Life is a big symbol found in many places. It represents the ideas of connection and growth. Imagine a tree: its branches go up to the sky, and its roots go deep into the ground. This shows how everything in life is connected.

This tattoo can be used to depict the idea that everyone is part of something bigger. What one does affects not just them, but everything around us too.

4) Yin-Yang Symbol

The yin-yang symbol is from Chinese philosophy. It symbolizes balance in the universe, like light and dark, or strength and softness. These opposites are connected and need each other. For example, light can only be perceived because of darkness.

Further, the symbol teaches that everything changes in a cycle, which means life always changes. For people who follow yin-yang, the intention is to aim for balance and peace within themselves and the world.

5) Hamsa Hand

The Hamsa, also called the Hand of Fatima or Hand of God, is a spiritual symbol in tattoos. It's believed to protect against bad things and bring good luck. The Hamsa is often represented as a hand with an eye in the middle.

This eye stands for being aware and intuitive. People get this tattoo to stay safe and have good things happen to them. This belief comes from old traditions in the Middle Eastern and North Africa.

6) Celtic Knot

Celtic knots are intricate tattoo designs from ancient Celtic and Norse cultures. They're made of woven lines with no clear start or finish. It symbolizes eternity and how everything is connected. Life is like a circle, and the soul's journey never ends. Each knot has its own special meaning, passed down through generations.

These knots are timeless symbols of spirituality. They remind us that everything in the universe is connected. Their twists and turns represent the never-ending cycles of life — birth, living, dying, and being reborn. People who get these designs tattooed on them feel a connection to their ancestors. They see them as a way to remember that the soul's journey goes on forever.

7) Feather

Indigenous cultures consider feathers to be spiritual tattoos. They carry deep meanings of spirituality and freedom. People get these tattoos to remind themselves of a connection to something bigger.

Feathers are seen as messages from the spirit world, guiding and protecting people who find them. These cultures deeply respect the same as symbols of divine presence and wisdom.

8) Mandala

Mandalas are special spiritual tattoo designs from Hindu and Buddhist traditions. People find them calming and meaningful because they represent balance and peace in the universe.

People who meditate with mandalas are said to feel connected and peaceful inside. It's like using a beautiful picture to feel happier and relaxed. They help them understand themselves better.

Spiritual tattoo trends are a way for people to show and respect their spiritual beliefs. People get them because they find them beautiful or because they hold deep meanings. They want these symbols to be part of their everyday lives, and these tattoos help express what's important to them.