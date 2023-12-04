7 best Middle Eastern beauty products you need to try 

Middle Eastern beauty products have a rich history of beauty rituals and skincare practices that have been passed down through generations. In recent years, Middle Eastern beauty products, have been renowned for their natural ingredients and effectiveness in addressing various skin concerns.

Renowned for their utilization of natural elements such as argan oil and rose water, Middle Eastern beauty products draw inspiration from historical beauty practices. Queen Cleopatra indulged in milk baths, while the Queen of Sheba is rumored to have presented King Solomon with the precious gift of frankincense.

These anecdotes underscore the longstanding tradition of incorporating natural treasures into beauty rituals, creating a timeless allure associated with the beauty secrets of the Middle East.

Here are the 7 best Middle Eastern beauty products that offer a unique and effective approach to skincare.

Middle Eastern beauty products are celebrated for promoting radiant, healthy skin globally, thanks to their use of natural ingredients and timeless rituals. Here is a compiled list of the 7 best Middle Eastern beauty products that are created keeping in mind the age-old traditions and natural ingredients.

1) Niema Beauty Moroccan Clay Mask ($45)

Pros Cons Versatility High priced Natural ingredients Cultural Heritage Travel friendly

Niema Beauty, founded by Saudi-American Miriam AlDainy, draws inspiration from traditional Middle Eastern beauty practices, offering all-natural products like face oils, hair masks, and spritzes.

The hero product, the Moroccan Clay Mask, crafted with mineral-rich clay from the Atlas Mountains, serves as a versatile solution for both hair and skin. Its benefits include reducing blackheads, softening skin, and enhancing hair strength and shine, making it an essential multi-purpose travel beauty product rooted in age-old traditions that are tried and tested by the team at SportsKeeda.

Niema Beauty Moroccan Clay Mask is available on the brand's official website.

2) Yaskin Natural Intensive Night Cream ($67)

Pros Cons Botanical ingredients High cost Anti aging focus Sustainable and Ethical ingredients

Dubai-based Yasmeena Khalil founded Yaskin Natural as a response to chemical-laden skincare, introducing a line focused on combating aging using botanical ingredients.

Yaskin Natural's Intensive Night Cream, enriched with tropical floral essences, natural seed oils, and Yaskin's unique BM3 PhytoativTM, offers an indulgent solution to reduce photo aging and nourish the skin. Yaskin Natural fills a market gap for effective, natural, and organic anti-aging products with a commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing.

Yaskin Natural's Intensive Night Cream is available on the brand's official website.

3) Peacefull Mugwort Clay Mask ($10.55)

Pros Cons Weather resilient None K beauty-inspired ingredients Multi functional

Emirati influencer Salama Mohamed introduces Peacefull, her new beauty brand inspired by the intense Middle Eastern summer. Crafted in South Korea with K Beauty-inspired ingredients, the range includes an anti-bacterial Mugwort Clay Mask that doubles as a cleanser, is enriched with vitamins C and E, and is suitable for eczema and psoriasis.

Tested in a 50-degree heat chamber for three months, the products are designed to provide intense hydration and withstand extreme weather conditions. Peacefull Mugwort Clay Mask is available on the brand's official website.

4) Marrakech Light Illuminating Magic Oil ($65)

Pros Cons Science led formulas Highly priced Heritage-rich, cruelty-free ingredients Intense hydration

Whind, created by Moroccan beauty expert Hind Sebti, is gaining recognition in the Middle East for its science-backed formulas and cruelty-free, heritage-rich ingredients. Their standout product, Marrakech Light Illuminating Magic Oil, showcases the brand's commitment to hydration and gentle exfoliation.

The Illuminating Magic Oil, featuring a blend of nine vitamin-rich oils, is tailored for the intense Middle Eastern summer, providing quick absorption for dewy, plump, and hydrated skin, while a newly introduced duo set promises a radiant holiday glow when paired with the Instant Glow Tinting Water.

Marrakech Light Illuminating Magic Oil is available on the brand's official website.

5) Shiffa Beauty Emerald Clarifying Face Oil ($75)

Pros Cons Clarifying blend Potentially pricey Rejuvenating properties Radiant complexion

Shiffa, meaning "to heal" in Arabic, is a Dubai-based beauty brand known for its healing formulations. The Shiffa Beauty Emerald Clarifying Face Oil is a standout product in their range, living up to its name by offering a potent blend of clarifying ingredients, promising to rejuvenate and heal the skin for a radiant complexion.

Shiffa Beauty Emerald Clarifying Face Oil is available on the brand's official website and Sephora UAE's online store.

6) Dirty Lamb Mint Coffee Scrub ($40)

Pros Cons High-performance natural formulations Limited availability in certain regions Gender inclusive skincare approach Handcrafted products Reveals the best version of skin in a short time

Dirty Lamb, a multi-cultural skincare line created by Ahlam Khan, delivers high-performance, hand-crafted formulations to address diverse skin concerns. This gender-inclusive product offers an invigorating and immaculate experience, designed to reveal the best skin in just a few days.

Dirty Lamb Mint Coffee Scrub is a revitalizing Middle Eastern skincare product that combines the invigorating benefits of coffee grounds with the refreshing essence of mint. This exfoliating scrub is designed to buff away dead skin cells, leaving the skin feeling smooth and rejuvenated. The aromatic blend of mint and coffee not only energizes the senses but also provides a delightful and invigorating experience for the skin.

Dirty Lamb Mint Coffee Scrub is available on the brand's official website.

7) Green Bar Face Elixir ($47)

Pros Cons Natural and organic formulation Higher price Hydrates and nourishes the skin

Green Bar, founded by Reem al Khalifa in Bahrain, is a local beauty gem offering a range of skincare, body products, fragrances, and gift sets crafted with a focus on natural ingredients.

Green Bar Face Elixir is a rejuvenating skincare product known for its natural and organic formulation. Packed with botanical extracts and essential oils, this elixir aims to hydrate, nourish, and revitalize the skin, leaving it with a healthy, radiant glow.

The product stands out for its commitment to clean Middle Eastern beauty, making it a popular choice for those seeking a refreshing and eco-friendly addition to their skincare routine. Green Bar Face Elixir is available on the brand's official website.

Middle Eastern beauty products have garnered attention worldwide for their natural ingredients and remarkable skincare benefits. Whether one is looking to address signs of aging, soothe sensitive skin, or achieve a radiant complexion, incorporating Middle Eastern beauty products into the routine can provide a unique and effective solution rooted in centuries-old traditions.