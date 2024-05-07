Hacks season 3: Full cast list of cast in the series

New episodes of Max's original comedy-drama series Hacks season 3 began premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Angelo, and Jen Statsky, the trailer for Hacks season 3 was released on April 16, 2024. The series, set to have nine episodes, will drop two episodes each week until the season finale on May 30, 2024.

Hacks season 2 was incredibly successful winning six Emmys with over 30 nominations. Fans of the show have a lot to look forward to in Hacks season 3, including a star-studded cast. Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are the show's main stars with Paul Downs and Meg Stalter being promoted to series regulars.

The primary cast of Hacks season 3

1) Jean Smart and Deborah Vance

Jean Smart is an acclaimed Hollywood actress known for her roles in Designing Women, Fraiser, The Brady Bunch Movie, and Sweet Home Alabama. She will reprise her role as Deborah Vance, a legendary standup comic, in Hacks season 3.

According to the series' description, Deborah is a comedy icon whose act could use a little revamp even as she struggles to adapt to change. In the new season, she will enjoy her comeback although it comes with disillusionment with her newfound fame.

2) Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels

Hannah Einbinder has appeared in Apple TV’s Strange Planet, Julia, and The History of the World: Part II. She is set to return for her breakout role as Ava Daniels, a once disgraced and struggling, now-celebrated comedy writer.

In Hacks season 3, Einbinder’s character will work as a staff writer in the award-winning TV comedy show On the Contrary.

3) Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Image via @carlclemonshopkins/ Instagram)

The American actor and producer Carl Clemons-Hopkins has appeared in the Candyman reboot and The Beanie Bubble. He was a voice actor in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks series and will play the role of Marcus in Hacks.

He is Debora’s closest confidant as well as the COO of her management company. Marcus stays by Deborah's side through thick and thin in season 3 of the series and will take on the Etsy store that sells unauthorized Deborah Vance merch.

4) Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Rose Abdoo (Image via @roseabdoo/ Instagram)

Rose Abdoo is most recognizable as Gypsy from Gilmore Girls. She has also appeared in the comedy series Bless This Mess along with Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and the animated film Leo.

In Hacks season 3, Rose Abdoo plays the role of Josefina, Deborah's estate manager, and is always present in the latter's massive Las Vegas home. She is known for being strong-willed like her boss and for being unafraid of irritating or offending the comedian.

5) Paul W. Downs as Jimmy LuSaque

Paul W. Downs (Image via @paulwdowns/ Instagram)

Paul W. Downs played the role of Jim in the 2018 Netflix film Like Father and also appeared on Comedy Central's Time Traveling Bong miniseries.

He is the co-creator and co-showrunner of the Hacks series, and is set to return to his role as Jimmy LuSaque, Deborah and Ava’s shy agent.

6) Megan Stalter as Kayla Schaeffer

Megan Stalter is a stand-up comedian, known for her recent stint in the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy: The Legend of Foggy Mountain. She will be playing Kayla Schaeffer, Jimmy's laid-back but rowdy and hilarious assistant. She is also Jimmy’s boss’ daughter.

Her and Jimmy’s dynamic has been a fan-favorite in the previous season, which fans can expect to continue in Hacks season 3.

Additional cast

Apart from the cast members mentioned above, these are some of the other recurring cast members in the third season of Hacks:

Mark Indelicato as Damien (Deborah’s personal assistant)

Poppy Liu as Kiki (Deborah’s personal blackjack dealer and sounding board for Ava)

Kaitlin Olson as DJ Vance (Deborah’s troubled daughter)

Johnny Sibilly as Wilson (the water inspector who got entangled with Marcus)

Lorenza Izzo as Ruby Rojas (rising actress and Ava’s ex-girlfriend, but they will rekindle their romance in the third season)

Christopher McDonald as Marty Ghilain (Palmetto Casino CEO)

New cast members will also join Hacks season 3, including Dylan Gelula and Jordan Gavaris as Deborah’s new writers Miria and Logan, respectively. Additionally, Frank Garcia-Heigl will appear as the jaded Late Night host Danny Collins who Deborah hopes to replace.

Seasoned actors and fresh talents make up the cast ensemble of Hacks season 3, each adding their unique performance to the award-winning show.

Stay tuned for more updates on the third season as two episodes drop each week on Thursday on HBO Max.

