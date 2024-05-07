Jenna Ortega confirms Wednesday Season 2 filming with a teaser everyone wanted

The wait is over for an update for Wednesday season 2. Today, on April 7, 2024, the actress for the titular character, Jenna Ortega, has revealed that the show has begun filming. The star took to her Instagram to announce the news in a post and shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her in costume with the caption:

"We've begun season two. @wednesdaynetflix"

Along with Jenna's post, Netflix also released a cast list for Wednesday season 2, confirming that stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, and more will return to the series and that news faces will be showing up as well. However, actor Percy Hynes White was absent from the list, leading many to believe he had been dropped from the series.

Christopher Lloyd and Haley Joel Osment join Wednesday season 2

To celebrate the commencement of filming for Wednesday season 2, Netflix released a cast list video on their socials and shared a photo of the entire cast from season 2. The cast list video saw the Thing giving everyone who will be present for the upcoming season their scripts. The cast members joining Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season 2 are:

Joy Sunday as Bianca

Joanna Lumley as Grandmama

Catherine Zeta Jones as Morticia

Emma Myers as Enid

Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort

Billie Piper as Capri

Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn

Actors Christopher Lloyd, Haley Joel Osment, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Frances O'Connor, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo have also joined the upcoming season of the show in undisclosed roles.

However, actor Percy Hynes White - who played Xavier Thorpe - is absent from the cast list, which has all but confirmed that he has been dropped from the show's upcoming season. White was accused of sexual harassment by many women following the release of Wednesday season 1, and while the actor dismissed the claims against him, many fans campaigned to have him booted from the show.

Tim Burton will return to direct episode 1 of Wednesday season 2

Director Tim Burton will also be making a return to direct the first episode of Wednesday season 2, as was confirmed in the cast announcement video. The first episode of the season will be titled "Here We Woe Again," and it will be written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Actress Jenna Ortega will also be an executive producer on the show's upcoming season.

The last season of Wednesday ended with Xavier gifting the titular character a phone so they could keep in touch over their break. As peace had finally been brought to Nevermore Academy, things couldn't be farther from how they seemed. While on the ride back home, Wednesday's phone chimed, revealing that she had a stalker behind her.

The finale sees Wednesday receiving photos of herself from a distance and receiving a message that someone has his eyes on her now. The scene ends with her receiving a GIF of herself with a knife going inside her head, setting up a premise that she will have even more trouble going into season 2 of the series.

Wednesday season 2 currently has no release date attached to it,. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix.

