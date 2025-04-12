What happened to Selonia Reed? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS 

The murder of Selonia Reed, a 26-year-old bank teller, is the subject of a new documentary on CBS, 48 Hours: The Day My Mother Never Came Home. Reed's body was discovered in her car in Hammond, Louisiana.

The CBS documentary, which premieres on April 12, 2025, at 10 ET, explores the details of her murder and the role of her husband, Reginald Reed Sr., in it. The Day My Mother Never Came Home will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Selonia Reed was murdered in August 1987, and nearly four decades later, her husband was charged with her murder in 2022. Reginald Reed Sr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in early 2023 for murdering his wife.

Who was Selonia Reed, and what happened to her?

Selonia Reed was the wife of Reginald Reed Sr. and the mother of Reginald Reed Jr. She was found dead at the age of 26 on August 23, 1987. Her body was discovered in the passenger seat of her blue 1986 Chevrolet Sprint, which was parked in the lot of a gas station on East Thomas Street in Hammond.

According to her autopsy, Selonia Reed suffered blunt force trauma to her face and several stab wounds to her upper body. It was also determined that she was r*ped, beaten, and s*xually assaulted with an umbrella. The cause of death was found to be four puncture wounds in her heart.

Selonia's husband, Reginald Reed Sr., reported her missing only about an hour before authorities found her body. He told police that Selonia had said she was going out to meet a girlfriend the night before. However, when investigators contacted Selonia's friend, she stated that no such plans had been made. However, Reed Sr. stuck to his story.

At the time of the investigation, her husband was identified as the primary suspect. He denied all allegations and was never formally charged. According to locals, he probably used his political ties to avoid jail time. Four years after his wife's death, Reed even ran for mayor of Hammond in an unsuccessful bid.

Who killed Selonia Reed?

For three decades, Selonia’s case remained unsolved. It became a cold case and was only reopened in 2011 by Louisiana State Police when DNA was found on a cigarette left in Selonia’s car. This evidence led the police to a man named Jimmy Barnes, who investigations thought was hired by Reed to murder Selonia, as per the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Tayor Anthony and Louisiana State Police Trooper Barry Ward went to Georgia to interview Barnes. He eventually confessed to his role in the murder and pleaded guilty. Barnes testified that he picked up Reed Sr. from the crime scene and stated that it was Reed Sr. who had committed the murder. Barnes received a lenient sentence of five years in jail for his cooperation.

Barnes' testimony, DNA evidence, and other eyewitness accounts helped in the conviction and life sentencing of Reginald Reed Sr., who has maintained his innocence. He is now being held at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel.

Catch the full case of Selonia Reed on tonight's episode of 48 Hours, The Day My Mother Never Came Home.

