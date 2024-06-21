What is Hulu Brain Trust all about? Everything to know

Hulu Brain Trust is designed to provide users with a platform where they can share their experience about the platform, and Hulu Brain Trust can use it to improve their user experience on the online streaming platform Hulu.

The website states:

“Our website is designed to give you a platform to share your experiences and opinions. The information you share with us helps us understand our audience and make better decisions about our company.”

Hulu is an American subscription streaming media platform that is owned by the Walt Disney Company. It started on October 29, 2007 as a joint venture between New Corporation, NBC Universal, and Providence Equity, which was later taken over by The Walt Disney Company.

Since their inception, they have been evolving with new tie-ups and additions to the venture. In 2010, they began with what initially was called Hulu Plus, which featured full seasons of programs from the companies and other partners, which gave un-delayed access to new episodes.

Later in 2017, the company launched Hulu with Live TV, which is an over-the-top live TV service featuring broadcast programming channels.

Hulu Brain Trust: Everything to know

As Hulu Brain Trust collects data in order to improve the user experience, there are specifications of data they require from the users. They collect data that the user chooses to share with them, which may include survey and study responses, discussions and chats, likes and comments, and media such as images, videos, and documents that the user may upload.

They also gather data, which they call “Things that make you “you”.”

When a user joins the website, Hulu Brain Trust will keep the information that the user shares with them at the time of login. These details include name, email address, password, birthday, gender, phone number, address, and country.

Hulu Brain Trust also asks the user about their household information and will ask the user to update their information from time to time in order to keep track of user interest and current relevance.

It is important to note that the website will not ask for any sensitive information that might compromise users’ privacy.

“We will never ask you to share highly sensitive information such as passwords, social security numbers, credit cards, bank accounts, and financial information,” states Hulu Trust Brains’ website.

The information Hulu Brain Trust collects also includes details about the device that the user might use to access their website and the mobile app.

The reason to collect this information is to confirm the authenticity of the user, follow the applicable regional rules and regulations, understand the quality of the user experience, and get basic statistics about how people are using their website.

To collect these information, they note the following details:

Connection information such as the name of your internet service provide (ISP), mobile operator, phone number, and IP address Browser/device information such as browser, language, time zone, operating system, hardware version, device identifiers, and device settings Device locations such as specific geographic locations, such as through GPS, Bluetooth, or WiFi signals

Addressing the safety of the users’ data, Hulu Brain Trust states that,

“Our servers are protected by high-end firewall systems. We secure data with sophisticated controls and access restrictions. All data is encrypted at rest for maximum security.”

The users can register themselves through both the Hulu app and the website.