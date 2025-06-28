What incident is shown in Trainwreck: Poop Cruise? Details explored

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise is the third episode of the Netflix anthology series Trainwreck, directed by James Ross and executive produced by Sheun Adelasoye De Nicola, Alexander Marengo, Tim Wardle, William Swann, and Casey Feldman. The show explores some of the most bizarre events of this century. It premiered on June 10, 2025, with the episode titled Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy.

Ad

The third episode, Trainwreck: Poop Cruise, was released on June 24, 2025. It recounted the 2013 Carnival Triumph luxury cruise that went through a series of unfortunate events due to a fire, leaving the passengers stranded for several days, devoid of basic amenities. Here's the official synopsis by Netflix:

"An engine fire leaves 4000 passengers stranded at sea without power and plumbing in this wild documentary about the infamous 'poop cruise' of 2013."

Ad

Trending

Read on to know more about Trainwreck: Poop Cruise.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise is about the 2013 Carnival Triumph cruise

Ad

As mentioned above, Trainwreck: Poop Cruise explores in detail the events that happened at the 2013 Carnival Triumph luxury cruise heading to Cozumel, Mexico, from Galveston, Texas. The cruise is now popularly referred to as "Poop Cruise" due to a catastrophic series of events that left thousands of passengers stranded at sea in unsanitary conditions.

A fire in the engine room initiated the catastrophe on February 10, 2013, when the ship was in the Gulf of Mexico. Electrical cables got damaged to such an extent that they caused critical system failure, shutting down air conditioning, lighting, refrigeration, and most notably, the flushing toilets.

Ad

With no toilet system, the sewage soon began overflowing into the common area, creating dire conditions for the guests. The stranded ship also started to drift towards Mobile, Alabama, due to currents. For days, the guests not only had to tolerate the unsanitary conditions but also the food shortage that was caused due to refrigeration failure.

The whole incident caused a media frenzy, prompting several media outlets to cover the news through choppers. It garnered widespread attention on social media for five days till the ship was docked on February 14, 2013. The cruise company offered compensation to their guests for the distress, which included a full refund of the ticket, reimbursement for transportation expenses, and a $500 payment.

Ad

How many episodes are there in the anthology series?

Ad

The series consists of a total of eight episodes, covering different real-life events that escalated into public spectacles and became popular in media and social media. Each episode will be released on Netflix on Tuesdays from June 10, 2025, to July 29, 2025.

Here is the complete release schedule of the series, along with the title of each episode:

Episode 1 - Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy - June 10, 2025

- June 10, 2025 Episode 2 - Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem - June 17, 2025

- June 17, 2025 Episode 3 - Trainwreck: Poop Cruise - June 24, 2025

- June 24, 2025 Episode 4 - Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel - July 1, 2025

- July 1, 2025 Episode 5 - Trainwreck: The Real Project X - July 8, 2025

- July 8, 2025 Episode 6 - Trainwreck: Balloon Boy - July 15, 2025

- July 15, 2025 Episode 7 - Trainwreck: P.I. Moms - July 22, 2025

- July 22, 2025 Episode 8 - Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 - July 29, 2025

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and information on Trainwreck: Poop Cruise and other films and TV shows on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More