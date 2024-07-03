What Is The Affliction in My Lady Jane? Everything to know

My Lady Jane, currently streaming on Prime Video, offers a whimsical and fantasy-infused reimagining of the tragic tale of Lady Jane Grey, who historically ruled England for a mere nine days before her execution. This adaptation, based on the novel by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows, departs from historical tragedy, opting instead for a narrative rich in romantic fantasy tropes and humor.

The story begins with the young King Edward VI, suffering from a mysterious illness, confiding in his cousin, Lady Jane Grey. The illness, known as the Affliction, appears fatal, but as the plot unfolds, it is revealed that Edward is not ill but poisoned by his ambitious half-sister, Mary Tudor.

This revelation sets off a series of fantastical events, including shapeshifting characters and other magical elements, making the show a delightful departure from reality.

What is the Affliction in My Lady Jane?

In My Lady Jane, this is a severe ailment whose symptoms include coughing up blood exhaustion, and pain. These symptoms are similar to those of tuberculosis, which was also called Consumption in history books. Tuberculosis was common during the 16th century and usually presented with similar signs, giving an authentic aspect to its depiction on screen.

The Affliction, however, is not a natural illness in the series. It is later discovered that King Edward VI doesn’t have any illness, but his step-sister Mary Tudor slowly poisons him over time. To poison Edward, she uses Acqua Tofana whose creation could not have been possible until about a hundred years later, indicating how playful the series can be regarding historical accuracy.

Moreover, this sudden development exposes more hidden agendas within the family as well as drama yet to unfold in the show.

Who got the Affliction in My Lady Jane?

In My Lady Jane Jordan Peters plays King Edward VI who suffers from this odd illness. In the beginning episodes, Edward is thought to have fallen victim to the Affliction, a disease that always claims its victims. However, it turns out his brother’s half-sister Mary Tudor poisoned him leading to his symptoms.

Jordan Peter while talking about his character in My Lady Jane, said to the Radio Times in an interview,

"My character is loosely based on King Edward VI, a young king who struggled constantly with illness. In our version, he is a king who is yearning to live a normal life. He wants to fall in love, to experience adventures, to not be burdened by the pressures of being king. However, certain people at court use these desires to take advantage of him."

More details about the show My Lady Jane

My Lady Jane is a British historical fantasy television series on Amazon Prime Video starring Emily Bader as well as Edward Bluemel and Jordan Peters. Based on a book by Jodi Meadows, Brodi Ashton, and Cynthia Hand this show reimagines the life of Lady Jane Grey in England with some elements of fantasy.

The story takes place in the sixteenth century when Lady Jane Grey was forced into marriage with Lord Guildford Dudley as part of a political deal.

In My Lady Jane series, there are Ethians who transform into animals and Verities who are ordinary humans who prosecute Ethians existing in England. It makes reality more magical and adds another layer of intrigue. The series premiered at Tribeca Film Festival 2024 on June 12, 2024, and started streaming on June 27 on Amazon Prime Video.

Lady Jane Grey's story has been given a refreshing twist by blending historical facts with whimsical fantasy in the show. This series sets itself apart from traditional historical dramas by bringing romance and magic into play at different levels of storytelling.

