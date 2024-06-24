My Lady Jane: Full list of cast in the series

My Lady Jane is an eagerly awaited British television series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The series, adapted by Gemma Burgess from the novels by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand and Jodi Meadows, reimagines the life of Lady Jane Grey with a historical and fantastical twist. Produced by MacDonald & Parkes, the show stars Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel and Jordan Peters.

This captivating retelling promises to blend historical facts with fictional elements, providing a fresh perspective on the tragic yet fascinating story of Lady Jane Grey, often referred to as the Nine Days' Queen.

The narrative explores the life of Lady Jane Grey, thrust into the political turmoil of Tudor England, only to face a brief and ill-fated reign. The show releases exclusively on Prime Video on June 27, 2024.

Exploring details of the cast list of My Lady Jane

1) Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey

Emily Bader as Lady Jane Grey

Lady Jane Grey is played by Emily Bader who was briefly queen before her untimely death.

Her previous appearances in Charmed and Stumptown. She captures the role with the intelligence and resilience of Jane, bringing a fresh perspective to the historical figure’s story.

2) Edward Bluemel as Lord Guildford Dudley

Edward Bluemel as Lord Guildford Dudley

Lord Guildford Dudley is portrayed by Edward Bluemel who has appeared in A Discovery of Witches and Killing Eve and brings complexity to the character of Dudley, portraying him as both a political pawn and a man with personal ambitions.

3) Jordan Peters as King Edward VI

Jordan Peters as King Edward VI

This young Monarch met an abrupt end leading ultimately to the rise of Lady Jane on the throne.

He has starred in Blue Story and Gangs of London. In the series, he plays Edward as a youthful character who is vulnerable and whole; bearing the burden that comes with being a prince within the royal family.

4) Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey

Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey

Lady Frances Grey is played by Anna Chancellor who was determined to have her daughter rule at all costs.

She acted in movies like Four Weddings and a Funeral and The Hour. Anne Chancellor takes on the responsibility of seeing her daughter on the throne come what may.

5) Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley

Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley

Lord Dudley’s actor happens to be Rob Brydon, best known for Gavin & Stacey and The Trip.

This versatile comedian gets into more sinister characters as a strategic manipulator behind Jane’s brief reign, which deepens political machinations surrounding this period in history.

6) Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour

Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour

Lord Seymour will be performed by Dominic Cooper who is considered a charismatic figure at court in history.

He gained fame through his role in Mamma Mia! and Preacher. His charm alongside political acumen enables him to become very instrumental in unfolding drama in the series.

7) Jim Broadbent as Lord Leicester

Jim Broadbent as Lord Leicester

Jim Broadbent appears as Lord Leicester, a nobleman with significant influence. Broadbent, an Academy Award-winning actor known for Iris and the Harry Potter series, lends gravitas to the series, portraying Leicester’s calculated maneuvers within the political arena.

8) Will Keen as Duke of Norfolk

Will Keen as Duke of Norfolk

Will Keen acts as Duke Norfolk, a significant character in My Lady Jane. Keen’s experience in theater and appearances in The Crown and Victor Frankenstein make his performance quite exciting by showing how he plays the part of a cautious but influential figure within the royal family.

Henry Ashton, Abbie Hern, Joe Klocek, Harry Trevaldwyn, Jason Forbes, Brandon Grace and Michael Workeye These actors play various supporting roles, each contributing to the rich tapestry of court life and political intrigue.

Their performances add context and depth to the central narrative, enhancing the overall storytelling of My Lady Jane.

What is My Lady Jane about?

My Lady Jane revolves around the life of Lady Jane Grey’s unexpected rise into power and her short reign as Queen of England.

The show examines the political maneuvers, family pressures, and personal troubles that were always associated with her life. My Lady Jane is an innovatively told historical fiction piece combining real events with a touch of creativity that leaves viewers wanting more.

My Lady Jane will start streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from June 27, 2024.