Will there be My Lady Jane season 2? Everything you need to know

Fans are already wondering if My Lady Jane season 2 is on the way, as season 1 ended on a playfully teasing note. Amazon Prime Video's historical fantasy series My Lady Jane, starring Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel and Jordan Peters, was released on June 27, 2024.

It's based on the book of the same name penned by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows. My Lady Jane season 1 blends history and fantasy. The synopsis reads:

"Are you ready for an epic tale of true love, high adventure, regicidal maniacs, deadpan heroism, devious intrigues, swashbuckling swordfights, a soupçon of magical realism and oodles of yearning, banter and undeniable chemistry? Of course you are. Welcome to My Lady Jane."

Trending

This eight-episode season ended on a dramatic note, with the titular character and her husband Lord Guildford Dudley escaping execution by the skin of their teeth.

As of yet, no official confirmation has been made regarding My Lady Jane season 2. Nevertheless, the door for it is left wide open, given the tensions and plot-elements that are left unresolved by the end of season 1.

Will there be My Lady Jane season 2?

Expand Tweet

Amazon Prime Video has not announced anything yet regarding renewing the series for a second season. However, it's not uncommon for production houses to wait a while to gauge the reactions of the audience before greenlighting another season of a series.

My Lady Jane leaves ample room for a second season, given the events portrayed in the first. The happy but largely inconclusive finale leaves viewers asking for more. We will bring you updates regarding My Lady Jane season 2 when they are available from official sources.

Read more: My Lady Jane: Full list of cast in the series

What could My Lady Jane season 2 be about? Possibilities explored

Based on the historical Lady Jane Grey, aka the "Nine Days' Queen", My Lady Jane takes substantial creative liberties to create an alternate history where the tragic ending of the historical Jane is averted.

Additionally, several fantasy elements are plugged into this fun reworking of history. For instance, the division of the population into Verities and Ethians is an intriguing touch.

King Edward promised that lives would be better for the Ethians under his rule. However, as the credits roll after the finale of season 1, the tension between the Ethians and Verities is nowhere near resolved.

In fact, the Ethians' role in helping Jane and Guildford evade their execution could only complicate matters more. My Lady Jane season 2 could explore this angle.

Read more: Is My Lady Jane based on a true story?

The story of Jane itself has enough materials left for a second season. By the end of the first season, she has found her love for Guildford, who, in turn, urged by Jane, has found the ability to control his shape-shifting power as an Ethian. Their romance and chemistry could be a great attraction in the second season, if there's one.

Additionally, My Lady Jane season 2 might not deal with these characters at all. After all, the series of books by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows, deal with various historical Janes. So, with the same or a changed cast, My Lady Jane season 2 could just tell the story of a different Jane.

It remains to be seen which path the makers take. Till then, watch My Lady Jane season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback