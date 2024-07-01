My Lady Jane: Why was Lady Jane Grey accused of treason?

Prime Video's latest period drama My Lady Jane has arrived on the streaming platform. The series is based on actual events in Tudor history and describes itself as a “radical retelling" of English royal history. Based on both Lady Jane Grey's life and Cynthia Hand's novel, the show takes many creative liberties to bring us a fantastical exploration of romance, monsters, and life as a British lady.

The pilot episode briefly explores the real history of that time and sets up the possibility of an alternate history. My Lady Jane premiered on Prime Video on June 27, 2024, to a lot of critical acclaim and all episodes of the series are available to watch on the streaming platform.

Lady Jane Grey's treason: The real Tudor history explored

Lady Jane Grey, who came to be also known as Lady Jane Dudley after her marriage, is popular in history as the Nine Days' Queen. She was an English noblewoman who claimed the throne of England and Ireland from July 10 to July 19, 1553.

Trending

Lady Jane Grey was the great-granddaughter of Henry VII, through his youngest daughter Mary Tudor, Duchess of Suffolk, and the great-niece of Henry VIII. According to Henry VIII's will, she was in line of succession to the throne after her cousins. At the young age of 16, Jane was pushed onto the English throne by her ambitious father-in-law.

Lady Jane reigned for only nine days before being subsequently ordered to be beheaded upon the order of Queen Mary, who took the throne from her. Jane was found guilty of having treacherously assumed the title of monarch. Such was evidenced in a number of documents that she had signed as "Jane the Queen". She was sentenced to "be burned alive on Tower Hill or beheaded as the Queen pleases."

During her short life, Lady Jane Grey was known to be outspoken and demonstrated a sense of agency. Queen Mary was initially willing to pardon her after Jane was tried and found guilty of treason. However, Jane continued to be an outspoken Protestant, which was fiercely opposed to Mary's Catholic views and efforts for the reintroduction of the Catholic Mass in England. Lady Jane Grey was executed on February 12, 1554.

About Amazon Prime's My Lady Jane

My Lady Jane is an eight-part mini-series, streaming on Prime Video. The show imagines Jane as very different from the actual Lady Jane. Portrayed by Emily Bader, Jane in the series is a feisty young girl who can be described as bawdy, irreverent, and set on living the way she pleases. The series mixes history with fantasy and we see that Jane's friends have the magical ability to shapeshift into animals.

The official synopsis from Amazon Prime reads as follows:

"In 1553, Lady Jane Grey was crowned Queen of England. Nine days later, she lost the throne—and shortly thereafter, her head. But what if history were different? My Lady Jane is a satirical comedic fantasy series that reimagines the rise and reign of Lady Jane Grey. When her ambitious mother sells Jane’s hand to the highest bidder, Jane is dismayed to discover that her dreaded husband-to-be, Guildford Dudley, is an infuriatingly attractive stranger with a dark secret, one that has the potential to get them both killed."

It continues:

Expand Tweet

"But there are greater conspiracies afoot, like a plot to murder her cousin, King Edward, and throw the entire kingdom into chaos. A sharp-tongued, warm-hearted story full of romance, adventure and fantasy, My Lady Jane reveals that true love is real, people are not always what they seem, and even doomed heroines can save themselves. Long live the Queen."

Along with Bader as Lady Jane Grey, My Lady Jane stars Jordan Peters as King Edward VI, Edward Bluemel as Lord Guildford Dudley, and Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, among many others.

Catch My Lady Jane now streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback