My Lady Jane soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the series

Amazon Prime Video has added a new historical drama series to its list titled My Lady Jane. The show stars Emily Bader, Dominic Cooper, and Jordan Peters among others.

My Lady Jane is based on the novel of the same name by Jodi Meadows, Cynthia Hand, and Brodi Ashton. The novel was published in 2016 and was listed as a New York Times Best Seller. Currently, the novel holds an impressive rating of 4/5 on Goodreads.

Music is an important element in this British drama to complement every scene and enhance on-screen narration. Especially the creative choice to use modern music set against a period drama showcases the re-imaginative nature of the story.

Trending

My Lady Jane features music from artists and bands like Black Honey, Led Zeppelin, Savages, and more. While Rael Jones has composed the original music score for the show. This 8-episode series which deals with the life of Jane Grey, the nine-day queen of England and Ireland premiered on Amazon Prime on June 27, 2024.

My Lady Jane soundtrack list

My Lady Jane has music across various genres from artists including Liz Lawrence, The Detroit Cobras, Led Zeppelin, and others. Most of the music tracks listed below are available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, and other major music streaming platforms for free.

Songlist

Rebel by Tegan and Sara

We Got The Beat by The Go-Go’s

Kashmir by Led Zeppelin

I Feel Free by Poppy Ajudha

Wet Dream by Wet Leg

Ever Fallen In Love by Yonaka

Trick Pony by Charlotte Gainsbourg

Glory Box by Portishead

Heavy Cross by Gossip

I’m a Man by Lizzie Esau

Boogeyman by Dead Posey

This Town by The Go-Go’s

Bring It On by Deap Vally

California Screaming by Liz Lawrence

Swing Low by Gossip

All Day and All of the Night by Kate Nash

Come Together by Oneiric

Sail Away by HotWax

The Chain by Chinchilla

I Didn’t Like You Anyway by The Donnas

Vertigo by Alice Merton

Dreamer by Katy J. Pearson

Supernatural by Deap Vally

Dream Baby Dream by Savages

Ooh La La by Goldfrapp

20th Century Boy by Girlschool

Rill Rill by Sleigh Bells

Fear Is Like a Forest by Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile

Beaches by Black Honey

Cleopatra by Nova Twins

Stayin’ Alive by Tropical F*ck Storm

Nights in White Satin by Moody Blues

Cha Cha Twist by The Detroit Cobras

Holy Roller by Emily Wolfe

You Really Got Me by Sheena & The Rokkets

So Sweet I Could Die by Lucia & The Best Boys

Wild Thing by Black Honey

She’s Not There by Griff

Moon Dust by Cherry Glazerr

Angelica by Wet Leg

Tainted Love by Goat Girl

What is the show My Lady Jane about?

Stills from My Lady Jane (Image by @myladyjaneonprime/Instagram)

Created by Gemma Burgess and directed by Jamie Babbit and Stefan Schwartz, this British drama retells the story of Lady Jane Grey who was forced to marry Lord Guildford Dudley by her family. When she becomes queen overnight after the death of King Edward VI, things do not play out well for her. She soon gets convicted and is ordered to be executed.

The official synopsis of the series as per Rotten Tomatoes reads as:

"An epic tale of true love, high adventure, regicidal maniacs, deadpan heroism, devious intrigues, swashbuckling swordfights and oodles of yearning, banter and undeniable chemistry."

After a compelling first season, the series holds an impressive IMDb rating of 6.2/10. The show stars Emily Blader as Jane Grey, Jordan Peters as King Edward, Edward Bluemel as Guildford Dudley, and Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour among many others.

Currently, the show has not been renewed for a second season officially, but seeing the positive reviews by viewers, the show is highly anticipated to make a return, to further explore what happened to Lady Jane and Guildford. Also, King Edward's fate is yet to be explored while Mary sits on the throne.

My Lady Jane is now streaming on Prime Video.