What is Jeff Daniels' net worth in 2024? Fortune explored as actor leads Netflix's A Man in Full 

Jeff Daniels or Jeffrey Warren Daniels is one of the most common faces in the American film industry. Be it comedy or drama, fans love his versatility in playing several characters and roles on the podium and screen. He is also a musician, director, song, and screenwriter, who has received multiple awards, which include Five Golden Globes, Five Screen Actors Guild, and Two Primetime Emmy awards and the list seems never-ending.

In 2024, he starred in a Netflix series, A Man in Full, which was released on Netflix, on May 2, 2024. This series is about an Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker, who gets bankrupt suddenly and tries to defend his empire from people who are trying to capture his legacy and benefit from his fall, following his bankruptcy.

Jeff Daniels comes under the Richest Celebrities category and has a net worth of 45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth in 2024. He also has a base salary of 150 thousand dollars per episode.

Who is Jeff Daniels?

J. Daniels, born on May February 19, 1955, in Athens, is an American actor. Apart from acting, Jeff is also a musician and a writer, who has featured in 80+ films and television shows. He made his screen debut in Milos Forman’s Ragtime in 1981. Since then he has starred in many movies like The Speed (1994), The Martian (2015), Terms of Endearment (1983), Allegiant (2016), Looper (2012), and more.

In the year 2005, he got his third Golden Globe Award Nomination for the Noah Baumbach film The Squid and The Whale(2005). He also appeared as a fictional news anchor by the name of Will McAvoy in Aaron Sorkin’s HBO drama series called The Newsroom (2012-2014).

In the opening scene of the first episode of The Newsroom, "We Just Decided To," Daniel has a monologue scene, in which he talks about the State of American Greatness ~ this scene has been viewed more than 21 million times.

Jeff Daniels stars in the new Netflix series: A Man in Full (Image by Netflix)

As a prodigy on and off stage, Jeff has contributed to the entertainment industry enormously and continues to do so in the days to come with his appearance in the new Netflix drama, A Man in Full, directed by Regina King and Thomas Schlamme.

Jeff Daniels starred in The Disney Hit 101 Dalmatians, which had a worldwide gross of 320.7 million

The 1996 American adventure comedy by Disney, directed by Stephen Herek, was a massive hit and had a box office collection of 320.7 million. Jeff Daniels starred in this movie as Roger.

The synopsis of 101 Dalmatians from IMDb reads :

"Roger Dearly (Jeff Daniels) is an American video game designer who shares his home in London with his pet dalmatian, Pongo. One day Roger takes Pongo for a walk, and the dog sets his eyes on a beautiful female Dalmatian named Perdy. .... All of the Dalmatians get home by the Metropolitan Police Service, who then arrest Cruella and her henchmen. The family adopts the other Dalmatians Cruella stole, bringing the total to 101. Roger designs a successful video game featuring dalmatian puppies as the protagonists and Cruella as the villain, and they move to the English countryside with their millions."

Apart from movies and TV shows, Jeff has also been the founder of The Purple Rose Theater in Chelsea, Michigan. He has also released studio albums which include Jeff Daniels Live And Unplugged, Grandfathers Hat, Days Like These, and many more.

All six episodes of this limited series A Man in Full, featuring Jeff Daniels, have been released on Netflix on May 2, 2024.