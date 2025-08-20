What did Jerry Jones say about firing Tom Landry in America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season 1? Details explored

America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season 1 is out now on Netflix. The 8-episode football documentary premiered on the streamer on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, to mark the 25th anniversary of Jerry Jones taking control of the Dallas Cowboys and relive the years that redefined the franchise in the NFL.25 years ago, Jones bought the football team and the Texas Stadium for $140 million from H.R. Bum Bright. However, owning the team was not the only eyebrow-raising thing he did back then because he also fired the only coach the Dallas Cowboys had ever had, Tom Landry, who oversaw the team's three straight losing seasons, per ESPN.In Netflix's America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season 1, Jerry Jones recalled his ultimate decision of firing Tom Landry and how it was a &quot;great PR misstep&quot; looking at it now. He said:&quot;The firing of Coach Landry was certainly one of the great PR missteps, maybe of all time. Because I still wear that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJones also recalled that in his early days as the owner of the Cowboys and after sacking Coach Landry, he was considered the Darth Vader amongst fans. He claimed that he received death threats at the time, but while he could stop and cry after all the hate, he chose to keep going. He added:&quot;I'm not gonna take my marbles and go home. I can't, I burned all my ships when I landed.&quot;Jerry Jones eventually replaced Tom Landry with his longtime friend and fellow University of Arkansas teammate, Jimmy Johnson, as the head coach, who is also featured in America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season 1. And despite the hate Jones received from the Cowboys and Landry's fans, the move paid off as the team won the Super Bowl in 1992, their first win after 15 years.What is America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season 1 all about?In February 1989, Jerry Jones was not just an Arkansas oilman anymore as he became the new owner of the Dallas Cowboys. It was a daring move for Jones, a move worth $140 million, for a football team that was in a free-fall. Gone were the days when the Cowboys dominated the Super Bowl, but Jones had a vision, although not everyone saw it the way he did or agreed with what he planned to do.A still from the series (Image via Netflix)Netflix's America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season 1 chronicles the untold story of the Dallas Cowboys in the '90s under Jerry Jones' ownership. It features the scandals, the first season disaster, controversial trades, the Super Bowls, and the football team's rise and fall as Jones tried to redefine the franchise.The docuseries brings a mix of new interviews and rare archival footage ingrained in the Dallas Cowboys' history, from locker room clashes to their eventual Super Bowl win and domination. Besides Jones, head coach Jimmy Johnson, who replaced Tom Landry, also appears in the Netflix docuseries alongside Barry Switzer, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, and more.But besides what's on the surface, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season 1 tells so much more. Per Netflix Tudum's description:&quot;The story of the '90s Cowboys isn't just about wins and losses—it's about ambition, ego, loyalty, and legacy collided to shape one of the most unforgettable chapters in NFL history.&quot;The Netflix documentary is directed by filmmaking brothers Chapman and Maclain Way, whose directing credits include Wild Wild Country and Untold.Catch all eight episodes of America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season 1 streaming on Netflix.