What is America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys season 1 all about? Everything you need to know before you tune in

America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys premiered on August 19, 2025, on Netflix. This much-anticipated sports documentary series, directed by Chapman and Maclain Way, takes a detailed look at the history of the Dallas Cowboys during Jerry Jones' ownership. From the time he bought the team in 1989 to the present, the series shows how Jones has shaped the team.

The Cowboys thrived during the 1990s, enjoying both strong form and high standing. This documentary series takes viewers on a trip through that time. The show is mostly about big events like the team's trips to the Super Bowl, the famous trade for Herschel Walker, and the relationships between key players and coaches.

America's Team paints a rich picture of how the Cowboys rose to prominence under Jones' leadership. It includes interviews with Jerry Jones, Cowboys legends like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin, and public figures like former U.S. President George W. Bush.

America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys has eight episodes

In America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, Jerry Jones's $140 million purchase of the Dallas Cowboys is explored. The series follows Jones's journey as he transforms the team, including his tense relationship with coach Jimmy Johnson. Winning three Super Bowls in four years during the 1990s highlights just how successful the Cowboys became.

The series is about Jerry Jones as a gambler who saw opportunities where others didn't. The documentary series follows Jones's leadership, starting with his brave decision to fire legendary coach Tom Landry and hire Jimmy Johnson, who was Jackson's college friend.

Classic clips, interviews with star players like Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, and rare behind-the-scenes moments reveal how the Cowboys turned from an average franchise into a dynasty.

As the Cowboys rose to fame by winning three Super Bowls, tensions also grew within the team. A major plot point is the feud between Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson, whose clashing leadership led to Johnson's resignation.

Even so, the Cowboys continued to do well under coach Barry Switzer, solidifying their reputation as one of the NFL's dominant teams of the era. The famous Herschel Walker trade is also discussed in the documentary. This trade helped the Cowboys build an outstanding squad with stars like Aikman, Smith, and Irvin.

Throughout the show, viewers hear from players, coaches, and other insiders who were right there in the middle of the action, giving them both old and new perspectives. Commentary from notable figures like Nike co-founder Phil Knight and media mogul Rupert Murdoch sheds light on the business side of the Cowboys' success.

America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys Season 1: Exploring the cast list

This Netflix series features legendary Cowboys players and coaches, including Jerry Jones, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Charles Haley, and Deion Sanders. Coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer also appear, adding to the depth of the story.

America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, season 1, is available on Netflix.